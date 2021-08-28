Manifest Saved: Netflix Orders 20-Episode Fourth & Final Season

For fans of Manifest, "828 Day" will be taking on an entirely new meaning- one about gain and not about loss. Because on the day set aside to commemorate the mystery surrounding series creator Jeff Rake's Flight 828, Netflix announced that Manifest had been saved. The fourth and final season will be an expanded one, with the 20-episode season split up into multiple seasons or parts. The deal also includes the three previous seasons of the cancelled-by-NBC series, with the series soon to be available around the world in the next few months. Deadline Hollywood reports that the cast will be getting "sizable pay increases" as well as updating what sources are telling them is going on with contract negotiations: "I hear stars Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh have closed deals for the final season. J.R. Ramirez also is believed to be set, while Parveen Kaur remains in negotiations, along with some or all of the remaining series regulars: Luna Blaise, Matt Long, and Jack Messina. (Long is also a series regular on the NBC drama pilot Getaway with one-year that would allow him to also do Manifest subject to synching-up dates.)".

"What started years ago as a flight of fancy deep in my imagination has evolved into the jet engine journey of a lifetime," said Rake in a statement about the news. "Never in my wildest dreams could I have envisioned the worldwide outpouring of love and support for this story, its characters, and the team who work so hard to bring it all to life. That we will be able to reward the fans with the ending they deserve moves me to no end. On behalf of the cast, the crew, the writers, directors, and producers, thank you to Netflix, to Warner Bros., and of course to the fans. You did this."

Couldn't let a day as significant as today go uncelebrated. Manifest will officially return for a super-sized fourth and final season, only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/HGns7vCvhX — Netflix (@netflix) August 28, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.