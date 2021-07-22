Mare of Easttown: Kate Winslet Feels "Validated" By SNL Murdur Durdur

It was only a matter of time before one of Saturday Night Live's most popular season 46 sketch is their parody of the HBO crime thriller series Mare of Easttown called Murdur Durdur. Like the limited series, the sketch focuses on the grizzled female lead detective played by Kate McKinnon parodying star Kate Winslet's role as Mare Sheehan on the show and both are set in a small town near Philadelphia. Talking to Entertainment Weekly on their podcast, Winslet offered her thoughts.

Mare of Easttown Star Kate Winslet Reacts to SNL Parody

"I have never felt so validated as an actor in my entire life as I now do because of Murdur Durdur," the Academy Award-winner said. It turned out the skit had its lingering effect on her family. "Every now and then in our household, we'll be like, 'Oh, should we just quickly watch it?' And we'll crowd around the iPhone crying with laughter."

Murder Durdur starts off with the narrator saying, "In a small town, somewhere between New York and DC, comes another story of a grizzled lady detective." We see McKinnon, Alex Moffat, and Bowen Yang as officers at the scene all deep in their exaggerated Philly accents talk about a crime scene. The sketch then describes other major cities before trying to present how Pennsylvania Whites are, as we see two more cast member cops stuffing their faces with Wawa. The "show" is presented by the creators of Mare of Easttown and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, because why not stuff as many Philly clichés as possible? Just throw in the Flyers' mascot, because why not? Following some reviews, they go to the station where McKinnon does some analyzing before we get to an interrogation.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Murdur Durdur – SNL (https://youtu.be/qaKZi6p6sxg)

You can relive Mare of Easttown on HBO Max and SNL on Peacock, with the latter returning this fall for Season 47:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Mare of Easttown: Official Trailer | HBO (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bm7RmpzCeyk)

