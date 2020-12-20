Maria Kanellis Joins ROH, Helps Fans Seize Means of Production

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from Georgia, where I am hurriedly wiping my fingerprints off all the Dominion voting machines before that sore loser Donald Trump declares martial law and sizes them. But I'm not here to talk about rigging the election for Joe Biden. I am hear for a steaming pile of wrestling scoops, my friends! Ring of Honor is taking a page our of the book of the McMahon family and declaring that the Ring of Honor Universe are the new Authority. But in ROH's case, it seems they may actually mean it…

Maria Kanellis has rejoined ROH as part of a new push for a private Facebook group for Honor Club members called "The Experience." As the group's description reveals, the inmates will be running the asylum. Talk about giving the people what they want!

Ring of Honor has always strived to give the best wrestling fans on the planet what they want. Now the fans will have an open forum to tell us directly what they want. In January, ROH takes The Experience to the next level of fan engagement by empowering the members of Honor Nation to make their voices heard. The Experience is not a singular event. It's a movement. Fans are encouraged to join the ROH The Experience Facebook group to share their thoughts and opinions about all things ROH. Which outside talents do you want to see in ROH? Which ROH stars should be getting title shots? What match stipulations do you want to see? ROH wants you to #ChooseYourHonor.

Kanellis spoke on ROH creating the world's first socialist pro wrestling promotion. "Ring of Honor has cultivated an environment where the wrestlers and the fans are the experience," she said. "I want wrestlers to thrive and I want to give you the fans what you truly desire. I want Ring of Honor to be yours. No … I want Ring of Honor to be ours."

Viva la Revolución, Maria! Haw haw haw!