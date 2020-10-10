Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. Preview: Our Fav Megalomaniac Isn't Doing Too Well

Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt's Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. made its way to its virtual panel session at this week's New York Comic Con x Metaverse with a ton of promises, expectations, and voice castmates Aimee Garcia, Ben Schwartz, and Melissa Fumero. By the time their evening was getting ready to wrap up, viewers' patience was paid off with a fresh look at the adult stop-motion animated series (think Adult Swim's Robot Chicken).

With a voice cast that includes Oswalt as the constantly-foiled Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing (M.O.D.O.K.), Sam Richardson (Veep), Wendi McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs), Ben Schwartz (House of Lies), Aimee Garcia (Lucifer), Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Beck Bennet (Bill & Ted Face The Music), and Jon Daly (Curb Your Enthusiasm), the series finds the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Oswalt) reassessing his dream of one day conquering the world. Just how tough have things gotten? You'll see in the previews included during the NYCCxM panel (at the beginning of the video, with additional previews throughout):

After years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth's mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.'s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet: a midlife crisis.

@pattonoswalt has a special contest announcement! Do you want to be in our show? Check out this video to find out how! We are choosing one #MODOKHulu fan to have a puppet made in their likeness to appear in our show on Hulu! This contest ends on Sunday, 10/11 at 11:59pm PT. pic.twitter.com/n9LL7y0Wss — M.O.D.O.K. (@MarvelsMODOK) October 10, 2020

Leading up to the panel, Blum shared behind-the-scenes looks at the season's (pre-COVID) table reads, and announced that Hulu will be promoting his and Oswalt's Marvel Comics comic book series M.O.D.O.K.: Head Games at the end of each episode (which will also include a comics "playlist" consisting of the issues/storylines that inspired that episode".

Take a quick doom scrolling break for some more @MarvelsMODOK BTS in honor of our @NY_Comic_Con panel on Friday. Here are a few more shots from our first and last table reads of the season (pre-COVID). pic.twitter.com/cs4NNW3H4a — Jordan Blum (@BlumJordan) October 6, 2020

In honor of our @MarvelsMODOK #NYCC panel on Friday I'm going to share some BTS photos each day leading up to it. Here are a few from our first table read (we were non-subtly nicknamed Bighead by Marvel security). pic.twitter.com/vFCFjWjKy0 — Jordan Blum (@BlumJordan) October 5, 2020