Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. Preview: Our Fav Megalomaniac Isn't Doing Too Well

Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt's Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. made its way to its virtual panel session at this week's New York Comic Con x Metaverse with a ton of promises, expectations, and voice castmates Aimee Garcia, Ben Schwartz, and Melissa Fumero. By the time their evening was getting ready to wrap up, viewers' patience was paid off with a fresh look at the adult stop-motion animated series (think Adult Swim's Robot Chicken).

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. (Image: Hulu)
With a voice cast that includes Oswalt as the constantly-foiled Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing (M.O.D.O.K.), Sam Richardson (Veep), Wendi McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs), Ben Schwartz (House of Lies), Aimee Garcia (Lucifer), Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Beck Bennet (Bill & Ted Face The Music), and Jon Daly (Curb Your Enthusiasm), the series finds the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Oswalt) reassessing his dream of one day conquering the world. Just how tough have things gotten? You'll see in the previews included during the NYCCxM panel (at the beginning of the video, with additional previews throughout):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0j1mFgck0co&feature=emb_logo

After years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth's mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.'s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet: a midlife crisis.

M.O.D.O.K. almost made it to Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Image: Marvel Comics)
Leading up to the panel, Blum shared behind-the-scenes looks at the season's (pre-COVID) table reads, and announced that Hulu will be promoting his and Oswalt's Marvel Comics comic book series M.O.D.O.K.: Head Games at the end of each episode (which will also include a comics "playlist" consisting of the issues/storylines that inspired that episode".

