Masters of the Universe: Revolution Welcomes Meg Foster as Motherboard Netflix, Mattel & Kevin Smith's animated Masters of the Universe: Revolution welcomes Meg Foster back to Eternia in the role of Motherboard.

Mattel, Inc. announced today that Meg Foster, known to genre fans for her role as Evil-Lyn in the 1987 cult classic live-action Masters of the Universe film, returns to Eternia with an all-new role in the new series Masters of the Universe: Revolution, set to launch globally on Netflix in 2024. Foster joins the animated voice cast as Motherboard, an ancient sorceress of technology in the fight for the soul of Eternia. Foster joins the fray as a formidable force against the Masters, focused on plunging Eternia into imminent darkness. Acting as Hordak's liaison on Eternia, Motherboard is a powerful sentient artificial intelligence that uses her nanovirus powers to manipulate Skeletor and the people of Eternia as she aims to ensnare the planet, and Grayskull, as a prize for Hordak.

"My part in Masters of the Universe more than 35 years ago remains one of my most cherished roles," said Foster. "I am both thrilled and honored to come back into the fold to embody a brilliant, all-new villainous character that adds color to the vibrant storytelling that Kevin Smith and Mattel have brought to life for fans around the world." Set as the follow-up to 2021's Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Masters of the Universe: Revolution is an all-new story that takes the classic He-Man vs. Skeletor rivalry to places audiences have never before experienced. It's technology up against magic as He-Man and the heroic warriors face the forces of Skeletor and a deadly threat to the planet in the next epic chapter in the battle for Eternia. Foster joins Revolution's all-star cast which includes Chris Wood as He-Man, Melissa Benoist as Teela, Emmy nominee Mark Hamill as Skeletor, and William Shatner in a still-to-be-announced role.

"It's not often that original and beloved actors return to their legacy franchises, so we are excited for the opportunity to welcome Meg Foster back to Eternia," said Fred Soulie, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Mattel Television. "Her presence in the original live-action film left an undeniable impact on fans, so much so that it cemented the film in the pop culture zeitgeist for over 30 years, causing her formidable work as Evil-Lyn to set the stage for Meg to enrapture audiences once again, now as the villainous Motherboard."