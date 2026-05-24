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Masters of the Universe, The Boys, Tracker & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Librarians: The Next Chapter, Masters of the Universe, The Boys, WWE, Tracker, Miley Cyrus, and more!

Article Summary The Boys leads today's BCTV Daily Dispatch with a post-finale update on Stan Edgar returning as Vought CEO.

Masters of the Universe, The Librarians: The Next Chapter, and Dexter: Resurrection headline key TV updates.

Tracker finale details, WWE coverage, Colbert, and SNL highlights keep the TV and streaming roundup packed.

Anime Awards 2026 results and Miley Cyrus' Walk of Fame honor add major pop culture buzz to the lineup.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, The Librarians: The Next Chapter, Masters of the Universe, Dexter: Resurrection, The Boys, Colbert, WWE, Tracker, Anime Awards 2026, Miley Cyrus, SNL UK/Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, May 24th, 2026:

SNL Separation Anxiety: S51 Bloopers, Cut for Time, "Joke Swap" 360

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Reportedly Set for "Big" SDCC Panel

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Star Morris Drops Season 2 Teases

New Masters of the Universe Animated Series Debuting in June?

Dexter: Resurrection Director/EP Offers Season 2 Production Update

Svengoolie Schedules an Appointment with "Dr. Cyclops" TONIGHT on MeTV

The Boys Post-Finale Update: Stan Edgar Reinstated as Vought CEO

Colbert Returns to Where It All Began with New "Only in Monroe"

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Preview: Your Guide to Tonight's Show

WWE SmackDown: What Happened on the SNME Go-Home Show?

Tracker Season 3 Finale: S03E22: "The Best Ones" Sneak Peek Released

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026: My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer Win Big

Miley Cyrus Honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame Star: Here's A Look!

The Boys: Vought Rising, Rick and Morty & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

SNL UK Star George Fouracres Catching Up on Doctor Who This Summer

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026: Your Viewing Guide to Anime's Big Night

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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