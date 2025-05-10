Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: matlock

Matlock Season 2 Sees Matty "Not In Control Anymore": Kathy Bates

Kathy Bates and Jason Ritter teased how things will be looking for Matty and the team heading into the second season of CBS's Matlock.

By the time the final credits rolled on the season finale of CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates (Madeline "Matty" Matlock, aka Madeline Kingston)-starring Matlock, one thing was crystal clear. Urman and the writing team know how to hit viewers with some serious twists. Just when you think Julian (Jason Ritter) is in the clear, Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) makes a discovery that leaves her at a crossroads. Meanwhile, Matty's waiting to see what their next move is in the WellBrexa documents investigation, unaware of what's going down between Julian and Olympia. Oh, and did we mention that Matty gets a surprise visit from… Alfie's (Aaron Harris) father?!? Trust us, that's only scratching the surface on what went down – and now, we're getting some insights into what's to come from Bates and Ritter during the CBS Fest attended by Urman, Bates, Ritter, Marshall, David Del Rio (Billy), Leah Lewis (Sarah), and others.

"Matty is going to be a little… on her back foot, you know? She always thought she was in control, working things through for the first season. And now, at the very end of the finale, you realize everything is up for grabs, and she doesn't know what's going to happen with this man coming in the house, you know? And she doesn't know. She thinks it's Olympia, so she doesn't know if she can trust her," Bates shared about where Matty finds herself heading into next season. "She's not in control anymore, so I think that's the one thing I can tease. It's going to be very interesting for me to play." Ritter added, "It's going to be a juicy second season. The way that it was left, it was all set up so beautifully, and it could go any number of ways. I have no idea, except that I know that Jennie [Snyder Urman] is going to send us on a wild journey. And if you like Season 1, you're going to like Season 2 even more."

Kathy Bates on where we'll find Matty in Season 2 of 'Matlock,' plus if Reba McEntire could make an appearance | #CBSFest pic.twitter.com/Sztfg9e5uu — Deadline (@DEADLINE) May 9, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Jason Ritter at #CBSFest teases a "juicy" Season 2 for 'Matlock' : "If you like Season 1, you're gonna like Season 2 even more" pic.twitter.com/bCOtL4EznP — Deadline (@DEADLINE) May 9, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!