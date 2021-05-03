Mayans M.C. Renewed for Season 4; 2022 Return Set

With the Sons of Anarchy spinoff staring down the final two episodes of its third season, no matter how it ends viewers of FX's Mayans M.C. will have a fourth season to look forward to. On Monday, FX Networks announced that the series will return in 2022- with Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment, adding in a statement, "Elgin James, his creative collaborators, this incredible cast and crew delivered on another epic season of 'Mayans M.C.' Through three seasons, 'Mayans' has told stories that resonate well beyond the border where the club thrives and survives, inviting fans inside their world and giving them a seat at the table."

"I am deeply indebted to everyone at FX and 20th for allowing us to continue to tell the stories of the characters that Kurt and I created and whom our cast and crew took to new heights in season 3," added showrunner and co-creator Elgin James. "In season 4 we look forward to diving deeper into each character's truths, exploring the danger of the combustible world they inhabit, and for each writer, cast member and crew to stake out our place as storytellers." Now here's a look back at EZ's journey from prospect to patch through the first two seasons of Mayans M.C., check out the following recap featurette below:

Here's a look at the previously-released "roll call" to help get you up-to-speed with who's who in the series universe:

Previously, James spoke with EW to offer some clues as to what fans could expect when the series returned- beginning with some time having passed and EZ Reyes and Angel weren't dealing with the repercussions from their season-ending actions very well. "Season 3 picks up just a few months after the slaughter of the Vatos Malditos. EZ, now fully patched, struggles to find his footing within the club's hierarchy and, haunted by his murder of Dita [Ada Maris], finds himself torn between darkness and the gravitational pull of his new love interest," James explained. "Angel, gutted after having Adelita [Carla Baratta] and his child ripped away from him, loses himself in sex, booze, and violence, until a shot at redemption lands on his doorstep." But the drama and danger won't be exclusive to the Alvarez family alone."

James continued, "Coco [Richard Cabral] spirals on a journey into hell as his demons finally overwhelm him," the showrunner reveals. "Alvarez [Emilio Rivera] will be forced to decide once and for all where his loyalties truly lie, with the Mayans or with Galindo. And ghosts of the past come calling for all of the M.C., both individually and as a club; from past loss and loves, to a dead SOA member buried in the Mexican desert. This is a season about reckoning. This is the season we get to know these characters beyond the kutte. This is the season we tell their stories."