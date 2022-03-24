Mayfair Witches: Harry Hamlin Joins AMC's Anne Rice Series Adaptation

AMC's upcoming series Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches is welcoming Harry Hamlin (Mad Men, L.A. Law) to the cast, joining Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus) aka Rowan in a series regular role. Written and executive produced by Esta Spaulding (On Becoming a God in Central Florida) & Michelle Ashford (Masters of Sex), with Spaulding serving as showrunner, the series focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon (Daddario) who discovers that she is the heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. Hamlin's Cortland Mayfair is the current reigning patriarch of the Mayfair clan, with a voracious appetite for more money… more power… and more life. "From 'Mad Men' to 'Mayfair,' we're delighted to have Harry back at AMC joining a cast that will bring to life the captivating world and cast of characters that Esta, Michelle, and Mark have beautifully adapted for our second series in the Anne Rice universe," said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. "Harry is an immensely talented and seasoned pro and we can't wait to see what he'll bring to the intricate role of Cortland Mayfair."

"The world of witches has fascinated and terrified for centuries, and yet Anne Rice's particular lens on witches explored something new altogether — women who are powerful, and often brutal, and always committed to subverting our current power structures. We are so excited to join our partners AMC and Gran Via Productions in making this mysterious and provocative world come to life," Spalding and Ashford said in a joint statement when the projects were first announced. AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- including Interview With the Vampire, Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) will lead AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming, as well as executive produce Interview With The Vampire.

"With the cornucopia of rich characters, worlds, and stories that Anne Rice has given millions upon millions of readers around the world, AMC now has the privilege of creating a multitude of fascinating, entertaining, and very distinct television series," Johnson added. "My good fortune as an executive producer of 'Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire' has now been more than doubled with what Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford are imagining with 'The Mayfair Witches.' While both shows couldn't be more different, they nevertheless find themselves bound under the same bewitching and engaging umbrella."