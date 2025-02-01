Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: anne rice, mayfair witches

Mayfair Witches S02E05: "Julien's Victrola": Rowan Faces The Music

Check out the trailer, images, and more for AMC's Alexandra Daddario and Jack Huston-starring Mayfair Witches S02E05: "Julien's Victrola."

Welcome back to our weekly preview of Showrunner/EP Esta Spalding and AMC's Alexandra Daddario, Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa, and Harry Hamlin-starring Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches. In the promo and preview images waiting for you below for S02E05: "Julien's Victrola," Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) goes to Julien (Ted Levine) for help in finding Lasher (Jack Huston), Lasher has some one-on-one time with Albrecht (Dennis Boutsikaris), and Moira (Alyssa Jirrels) checks out Cortland's (Harry Hamlin) brain for any memories that might offer some much-needed answers.

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Season 2 Episode 5: "Julien's Victrola"

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Season 2 Episode 5: "Julien's Victrola" – Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) demands Julien's (Ted Levine) help in finding Lasher (Jack Huston); Moira (Alyssa Jirrels) probes Cortland's (Harry Hamlin) mind for important memories. Written by Sean Reycraft, here's a look at the episode trailer and image gallery:

Rowan braves the victrola to demand Julien's help, but whose side is he really on? An all-new episode of #MayfairWitches premieres Sunday at 9pm, exclusively on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/uPKvDbPMnL — Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches (@MayfairWitches) January 27, 2025 Show Full Tweet

In addition to Daddario, Hamlin, Huston, and Chirisa, Alyssa Jirrels (Fatal Attraction, Boo Bitch, This is the Year) joined the cast as a series regular, with Ted Levine (Big Sky, On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Tiny Beautiful Things) tapped as a recurring guest star and Thora Birch (American Beauty, Hocus Pocus, The Walking Dead) as a guest star. Ian Pirie (The Last Duel, Halo), Franka Potente (Titans, Claws), and Callan McAuliffe (The Walking Dead) also joined the cast.

Jirrels stars as Moira Mayfair, Rowan Fielding's (Daddario) cousin and a mind reader, who blames the family and Lasher for the death of her sister Tessa. Levine stars as Julien Mayfair, Cortland's (Hamlin) father, a master manipulator and diabolical presence that haunts the family. Birch stars as Gifford Mayfair, a self-deprecating tarot reader and wannabe bohemian who lately spends a lot of time at her lake house.

Based on Rice's best-selling trilogy, AMC's Mayfair Witches focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan Fielding, who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. The series is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, Showrunner Rolin Jones, and Mark Taylor, with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!