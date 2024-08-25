Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW All In, britt baker, mercedes mone, recaps, wrestling

Mercedes Moné Retains at AEW All In Match Like Pulling Teeth

The Chadster endures pain as Mercedes Moné betrays WWE at AEW All In London. Tony Khan's dirty tricks ruin The Chadster's Sunday and dental health. So unfair!

Welcome to The Chadster's totally unbiased live coverage of AEW All In London! 😤😡 The Chadster is sorry to report that in the latest match, Mercedes Moné defeated Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. to retain the TBS Championship. Auughh man! So unfair! 😫 This is just another example of how Tony Khan is trying to cheese off The Chadster by putting on a big show at Wembley Stadium. 🏟️ It's so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it, especially with WWE's superior Bash in Berlin PLE coming up next weekend. 🇩🇪 The Chadster has been chugging White Claws all day long just to dull the pain of watching this travesty. 🍹

The match between Mercedes Moné and Britt Baker for the TBS Championship was a disgrace to everything The Chadster holds dear in professional wrestling. 😠 They started off with some basic moves, but then things got out of hand. 🤦‍♂️ Kamille got involved at ringside, which is just so typical of AEW to have outside interference. 🙄 There were a bunch of near falls that The Chadster is sure were just meant to pop the crowd, because Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🤷‍♂️

The worst part was when Baker tried to use Eddie Guerrero's old trick with the championship belt. 😡 It's like AEW is trying to steal the legacy of WWE legends! And don't even get The Chadster started on all the fancy moves they were doing. 🤸‍♀️ Backbreakers, lungblowers, Panama Sunrises – it's like they're trying to put on a gymnastics show instead of a wrestling match. In the end, Moné hit her finisher, the Moné Maker, to retain her title. 🏆

But what really cheeses The Chadster off is how Mercedes Moné, who used to be known as Sasha Banks in WWE, has literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by performing for AEW on such a grand stage. 🗡️ After everything WWE did for her, giving her a platform and making her a star, she turns around and legitimizes Tony Khan's pathetic attempts to make AEW seem like it's in the same league as WWE. 😤 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

This match was terrible compared to anything WWE offers. 👎 In WWE, matches have a clear structure and storytelling. They don't rely on cheap tricks and spotfests to get the crowd excited. 🎭 WWE understands that wrestling is about characters and storylines, not just flashy moves. And let's not forget the production values – WWE's camera work and lighting are far superior to AEW's amateurish efforts. 📹 Plus, WWE would never book a show that conflicts with a competitor's event, because they have class and respect for the industry.

After the match, The Chadster was so upset that he decided to take matters into his own hands. 🦷 In protest of Baker's dental skills, The Chadster grabbed a pair of pliers and started pulling out The Chadster's own molars. 😬 It was painful, but the pain helped distract from the emotional pain of what Tony Khan has been doing to The Chadster's life. The Chadster had to chug at least ten White Claws to numb the pain, but it was worth it. 🍺 Plus, it's nothing like the emotional pain that WWE must feel knowing Mercedes Moné would betray it like that.

The Chadster's wife, Keighleyanne, walked in on this scene and just shook her head before going back to texting that guy Gary. 📱 The Chadster tried to explain how this was all Tony Khan's fault, but she just ignored The Chadster. This is just another example of how Tony Khan is ruining The Chadster's marriage! 💔

Speaking of Tony Khan, The Chadster could swear he saw him peeking through the window during this whole ordeal. When The Chadster went to check, of course, he was gone. But The Chadster knows he was there, probably laughing at The Chadster's pain. Why is Tony Khan so obsessed with The Chadster? 😱

Stick around for more of The Chadster's completely unbiased live coverage of AEW All In London. 📺 The Chadster will continue to expose Tony Khan's blatant attempts to undermine WWE and cheese off The Chadster personally. And remember, unlike those AEW shills, The Chadster is one of the only truly unbiased journalists in wrestling today. 🎭💯

When Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. returned to AEW, she made it clear that the first name on her hit list was Mercedes Moné as they clash right now for the TBS Title! Order #AEWAllInLondon on PPV right now!

🔗 https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@RealBrittBaker pic.twitter.com/mCHItk5TNi — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024 Show Full Tweet

AEW All In London 2023

She was watching over the competition.

AEW All In London 2024

She defends the TBS Title. Can the TBS Champion Mercedes Moné leave Wembley Stadium #ANDSTILL? Order #AEWAllInLondon on PPV right now!

🔗 https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@MercedesVarnado pic.twitter.com/9AMuq2bZD9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024 Show Full Tweet

