Misha Collins Costs $362 For 2 Minute Metaverse Online Meet-And-Greet

We talked about the NYCC Metaverse online replacement from ReedPop yesterday, as well as an online precursor Metaverse 'event' from tomorrow until Sunday 16th, which will no doubt work as a precursor to the larger October event. We also noted that, unlike the Comic-Con@Home replacement for San Diego Comic-Con there will be opportunities to interact with the people being served up on remote video. But it seems that, unlike San Diego, Metaverse will come with a price.
Bleeding Cool just mentioned that comic book creators meet-and-greet cost $22 for three minutes or around 12 cents a second, But that's just peanuts to the TV, film, cosplayer and gaming stars. Take Karen Gillan and Arthur Darvill in the Doctor Who section, The panel is free but then…
- Join Karen Gillan (Amy Pond) and Arthur Darvill (Rory Williams ) and Matt Smith (the Eleventh Doctor), during their free panel on New York Comic Con's YouTube channel. Just tune in on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:40AM ET / 8:40AM PT / 4:40PM BST.
- Karen Gillan (Amy Pond): Two minute meet and greet – Saturday, August 15 – 2:15PM EDT / 7:15PM BST $137.50
- Karen Gillan (Amy Pond): Personalized recorded video message – emailed to you by August 31st $102.25
- Arthur Darvill (Rory Williams): Two minute meet and greet – Saturday, August 15 – 1:00PM EDT / 6:00PM BST $137.50
- Arthur Darvill (Rory Williams): Personalized recorded video message – emailed to you by August 31st $102.25
Karen and Arthur's time works out at $1.15 a second.
Cosplayer Ani-Mia costs a little less three minutes for $40, five for $50 – that's between 16 and 22 cents a minue.
- Ani-Mia: Three minute meet and greet – Sunday, August 16 – 3:30PM ET / 8:30PM BST $40
- Ani-Mia: Five minute meet and greet – Sunday, August 16 – 4:30PM ET / 9:30PM BST $50
There's a free Star Trek: Picard panel with Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, and Michelle Hurd on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 2:40PM ET / 11:40AM PT / 7:40PM BST. Aside from that, Michelle Hurd and Evan Evagora both charge $66 for two minutes, or 50 cents a second.
- Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker): Two minute meet and greet – Friday, August 14 – 4:00PM EDT / 9:00PM BST $66.00
- Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker): Personalized recorded video message – emailed to you by August 31st $80.75
- Evan Evagora (Elnor): Two minute meet and greet – Friday, August 14 – 4:00PM EDT / 9:00PM BST $66.00
- Evan Evagora (Elnor): Personalized recorded video message – emailed to you by August 31st $80.75
Then Supernatural has Misha Collins, Mark Pellegrino, Timothy Omundson, Osric Chau and Lauren Tom. They have a free panel on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 7:00AM PT/10:00AM ET/3:00PM BST and Micha Collins has a £7 Q&A panel on the Saturday – and then charges a whopping $362 for two minutes one-on-one, over three dollars a second.
- Misha Collins Exclusive Q&A: The End of Days – Saturday, August 15 – 11:00PM ET / 4:00PM BST $6.75
- Misha Collins: Two minute meet and greet – Saturday, August 15 – 2:00PM EDT / 7:00PM BST $362.00
In comparison the Overwatch offering is a real bargain with a free panel on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:50 ET / 07:50 PT / 15:50 BST with individual charges from Anjali Bhimani and Jen Cohn of $77 for two minutes or 64 cents a second.
- Anjali Bhimani (Symmetra), Jen Cohn (Pharah), Lucie Pohl (Mercy), and Carolina Ravassa (Sombra) free panel Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:50 ET / 07:50 PT / 15:50 BST.
- Anjali Bhimani: Two minute meet and greet – Saturday, August 15 – 3:30PM EDT / 8:30PM BST $77
- Anjali Bhimani (Symmetra): Personalized recorded video message – emailed to you by August 31st $75.25
- Jen Cohn (Pharah): Two minute meet and greet – Saturday, August 15 – 3:30PM EDT / 8:30PM BST $77
- Jen Cohn (Pharah): Personalized recorded video message – emailed to you by August 31st $75.25
So… is it worth it for you?