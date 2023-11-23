Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: adam cole, AEW Dynamite, mjf, recaps, samoa joe, world's end, wrestling

MJF and Samoa Joe Set to Clash at AEW Worlds End on December 30th

The Chadster is cheesed off by AEW's advance PPV booking! 😡🚫 MJF vs. Samoa Joe set for over a month from now? Tony Khan doesn't understand the wrestling business.

Auughh man! So unfair! 😩😡 The Chadster is absolutely cheesed off after what went down on AEW Dynamite this week! 🤬💢 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it, that The Chadster can't even begin! 😤

Let's start with how AEW's already setting up the main event of their next PPV, World's End, which is not how wrestling is supposed to be done! 🚫🤼‍♂️ The correct way, as The Chadster knows from the unrivaled and impeccable WWE, is to not reveal the matches until the week before the PPV, while making sure they are as predictable as possible for months in advance. WWE's approach guarantees that the build is both thrilling and easy to digest, like Smash Mouth's catchy tunes that tell you when "the years start coming and they don't stop coming." 🎶👌

But no, AEW has to be different, because the folks there, including Tony Khan (ugh, just thinking about him makes The Chadster lose his cool 😖), don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. Now, true WWE fans who value The Chadster's unbiased candor probably didn't watch the show, so let's dive into the recap!

During a backstage segment, Renee Paquette had a chitchat with Orange Cassidy and some other champions. But that's not what ground The Chadster's gears. It was MJF and Adam Cole taking center stage just to hype themselves up—completely usual for their egos. 😒 And then, Samoa Joe, a former WWE talent who has literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back, steps in.

Samoa Joe cut a promo that was strong, sure, but it was downright disrespectful to WWE's way. In his words: "I understand what this is and I'm really great at picking fights too, Max. But Max, all this worrying you're doing about the devil goes away today. Because you see from now on, you're considered my property. And people don't touch my property unless I say so. I'm going to deliver the very best MJF to Nassau Coliseum and then I'm going to take your World Championship in front of your family and friends and everyone you know and love!" 🎤💥 In doing so, Samoa Joe not only decided to demean WWE, but he also cheesed off The Chadster by setting up a match for December 30th at World's End. The disrespect! 🤦‍♂️💔

The Chadster has to tell you, the taste left in his mouth by AEW Dynamite was so bad not even The Chadster's White Claw Turkey recipe could cleanse it. And since it's Thanksgiving, that says a lot. 😖🦃 But hey, you can see that recipe here, just in case you want the ultimate Thanksgiving feast—despite AEW trying to ruin the holidays! 😠🍽️

Don't worry, The Chadster knows all will be right again when The Chadster watches Survivor Series this weekend, and urges you, the true fans, to do the same. WWE is the epitome of what professional wrestling should be, and The Chadster can't wait to wash away all the bitterness with a spectacle of pure, predictable joy! The Chadster will be cracking open a White Claw and watching WWE, because that's what success tastes like. 🥂🌟

Now, let's keep this on the DL—but The Chadster sometimes wonders if the likes of Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger also suffer from Tony Khan's bizarre obsession with tormenting dedicated journalists? 🤔💬 The Chadster may never know for sure, but in this world, it's WWE or nothing. 🚫🤝

#WWEForever #SurvivorSeries #WhiteClawThanksgiving

