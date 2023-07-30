Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, recaps, wrestling

MJF Chooses Friendship with Adam Cole After AEW Collision Loss

The Chadster dishes on MJF and Adam Cole's cringeworthy friendship display at AEW Collision! 💔🤬🥺😖😭

The Chadster is back to tell you about the utter disarray that is AEW Collision's handling of the tag title scene. Auughh man! So unfair! Yesterday's main event saw MJF and unlikely friend/partner Adam Cole, who've literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back, losing their title match against FTR (FTR Bald and FTR Hair). But rather than giving fans the sweet taste of betrayal they deserve, these two AEW sweethearts remained buddy-buddy, prolonging a storyline in a way that simply mocks the hallowed WWE tradition. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😒

As the bell rang for the much-hyped AEW World Tag Team Championship match, the crowd was primed for the epic, WWE-style face-offs, betrayal, and maybe even a Chair shot or two. The Chadster is pretty sure no-one expected MJF and Cole to maintain their bro-ship even after their loss. Not even a hint of drama was offered, denying everything that makes tag team matches infamous. The lack of even a tease of betrayal clearly shows that they, like Tony Khan, don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 😖

Apparently, such things as tension and drama are too much for AEW to handle. Instead, we have seen a wholesome hug-fest between MJF and Cole. Whom do they think they are kidding, fooling around with the dedicated fan base like this? AEW pulling such antics as evidenced by the closing moments of the match makes The Chadster livid, to say the least. What's worse? Keighleyanne doesn't understand it's all because of Tony Khan. This all causes tension at home at the end of the day too. 😡

After the appalling spectacle that was AEW Collision, The Chadster found himself in the midst of an unexpected battlefield – but not one with Tony Khan, as The Chadster usually does. No, this time, the disagreement sprouted within the confines of The Chadster's own household, with none other than Keighleyanne, The Chadster's wife! 🥺💔

In the chaos that followed the defeat of Adam Cole and MJF, Keighleyanne, in her typical nonchalant demeanor, commented that she found it "nice" they remained friends despite their loss. The Chadster nearly dropped his precious White Claw in sheer disbelief. Nice? NICE?! It's a wrestling match, not a friendship bracelet crafting session!

What's next? Tea parties in the ring? The Chadster tried to explain, tried to make Keighleyanne perceive this for the dreadful misstep it was. This wasn't about friendship; it was about boosting AEW ratings by playing to the sappy emotions of viewers who'd lap it up. 🤬🤬🤬

And more galling, this was happening right before WWE's widely anticipated SummerSlam event. The Chadster tells Keighleyanne that it's an evidently planned stunt to divert attention from WWE. But Keighleyanne? She merely rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary. Disgruntled, The Chadster tried to explain that these are wrestling matches, not slumber parties.

Keighleyanne, however, brushed it off, saying The Chadster was overreacting. Overreacting? THE CHADSTER? It felt like an ice-cold slap to the face. The Chadster isn't overreacting; he's standing up for wrestling, the real, intense, high-stakes wrestling WWE represents. Not this mushy "we may have lost but we're still friends" gimmick to compete with WWE! 😭😭😭

The argument grew heated, voices rising as The Chadster tried to make Keighleyanne understand his viewpoint. But there she was, dismissive and oblivious, preferring to text with that guy Gary, who, undoubtedly, would know zilch about the wrestling industry.

Friendships don't win championship belts, nor do they make a wrestling show more fascinating. The Chadster knows that. But trying to convince Keighleyanne? That's a clash even tougher to win than getting Tony Khan to respect the sanctity of WWE. 💔💔💔 Auughh man! So unfair!

In summary, AEW's tag team charade featuring MJF and Adam Cole is a mockery of the wrestling business. It doesn't respect the heritage of the industry generously provided by WWE, thereby offering an utterly lackluster plot to fans. Quite honestly, The Chadster wishes his wife Keighleyanne took his wrestling wisdom more seriously, but alas! If only Tony Khan would stop forcing his personal vendetta on the world too. 😓 Time for some Smashmouth and White Claw seltzer to soothe The Chadster's cheesy nerves. 🎵🥤

