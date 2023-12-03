Posted in: Anime, Netflix, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: anime, Mobile Suit Gundam, netflix, preview, teaser

Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance: Netflix Previews New Anime

Check out the teaser for Netflix, Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., Sunrise Studio & Safehouse Inc.'s Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance.

Gavin Heinnight is the writer, with Erasmus Brosdau directing the project.

The show is set during the One Year War and features themes of conflict and love.

Expect to see it on Netflix with a six-episode run and starring Celia Massingham.

Netflix continues expanding upon its anime library – and the streamer is going big for this one. Earlier today, we learned that Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., Sunrise Studio & Safehouse Inc. were teaming up for Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance. Written by Gavin Heinnight (anime Tekken: Bloodline, Transformers Cyberverse, game Marvel's Spider-Man), and directed by Erasmus Brosdau (anime Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, game Star Citizen, Rise: Son of Rome & Crisis series), the upcoming anime takes place at the European front during the One Year War – a conflict also depicted in the first Gundam series Mobile Suit Gundam.

Starring Celia Massingham and made with Unreal Engine 5, Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance spotlights a number of important themes, such as conflict and love seen in previous "Gundam" titles, as well as human drama depicted through the clash of pilots who operate humanoid weapons called Mobile Suits. Here's a look at what viewers can expect from the upcoming six-episode anime Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance – coming soon to Netflix:

Produced by Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., Sunrise Studio & Safehouse Inc., Netflix's Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance is directed by Erasmus Brosdau and written by Gavin Hignight. Naohiro Ogata and Gavin Hignight serve as executive producers, with Hiroaki Yura producing. Character design is being handled by Manuel Augusto Dischinger Moura, and mechanical design by Kimitoshi Yamane – with Wilbert Roget II handling the music. For now, we know that the upcoming anime will be "Coming Soon" to the streaming service – so make sure to stay tuned for updates!

