Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) P05V01: Check Out the First 15 Minutes

The beginning of the end for La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) begins tomorrow with the premiere of "Part 5 Volume 1", and Netflix is offering fans a look at the beginning of the beginning of the end. That's right, a look at the first 15 minutes of season-opener "The End of the Road". But it's not a promising start to the Alex Pina-created series as the crew finds its back against the wall and severely out-numbered (and out-gunned). And as if losing The Professor (Álvaro Morte) wasn't bad enough? They have the military ready to lay waste to them once and for all (and they have pretty itchy trigger fingers). But then again, what's that expression about when all hope seems lost…?

Here's an extended look at La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) "Part 5 Volume 1", beginning with a recap of how things left off at the end of the fourth season:

The remaining four episodes include S05E02 "Do You Believe in Reincarnation?" / S05E03 "Welcome to The Show of Life" / S05E04 "Your Place in Heaven" / S05E05 "Live Many Lives"- now here's a look at the teaser:

When surrender isn't an option, the fight can end in only one of two ways- as you're about to see in the following official trailer for La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) Part 5 Vol. 1, set to premiere on September 3:

The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn't have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they've faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war.

Here's a look back at the official date announcement teaser released by the streaming service in May:

La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) stars Úrsula Coberó (Tokyo), Álvaro Morte (The Professor), Itziar Ituño (Lisbon), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Miguel Herrán (Rio), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Esther Acebo (Stockholm), Enrique Arce (Arturo), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogotá), Luka Peros (Marseille), Belén Cuesta (Manila), Fernando Cayo (Coronel Tamayo), Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo), Najwa Nimri (Inspector Sierra), and José Manuel Poga. Joining the cast this season are Miguel Ángel Silvestre (Sky Rojo, Sense 8) as René, the love of Tokio's life; and Patrick Criado (Vivir sin permiso) as Berlin's son, Rafael. Produced by Vancouver Media for Netflix, Jesús Colmenar, Koldo Serra, and Álex Rodrigo are set to direct.

For any fans out there (since we know there's quite a few of you out there) concerned about how the series will end, Pina wants you to know that you can relax: it's something the team's been working on for a while. "We've spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to put the Professor on the ropes. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters," said Pina in a statement about Money Heist (La Casa de Papel). "The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season." Pina will serve as showrunner, and executive producer alongside Jesús Colmenar and Cristina López Ferraz, who returns as director of production. Head writer Javier Gómez Santander, Director of Photography Migue Amodeo, and Esther Martínez-Lobato are also co-producing.