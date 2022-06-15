Monsters At Work: Disney+ Series Clocks In for Season 2 Shift In 2023

Disney+ series Monsters at Work, based on the beloved Pixar animated film, Monsters, Inc., will be heading back to the streaming platform in 2023 with brand new episodes. The announcement confirming the second season came along with a fun & cute video from Disney featuring some of the characters.

The main cast from season one of Monsters at Work included Billy Crystal ("Mike"), John Goodman ("Sulley"), Ben Feldman ("Tylor"), Mindy Kaling ("Val"), Henry Winkler ("Fritz"), Lucas Neff ("Duncan"), and Alanna Ubach ("Cutter"). The series is developed by Bobs Gannaway and produced by Sean Lurie and Ferrell Barron. Now here's a look at the official Season 2 announcement video, followed by an overview of the series and a look back at the original trailer.

"Monsters At Work" takes place the day after the Monsters, Incorporated power plant started harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis, thanks to Mike and Sulley's discovery that laughter generates ten times more energy than screams. It follows the story of Tylor Tuskmon, an eager young monster who graduated top of his class at Monsters University and always dreamed of becoming a Scarer until he lands a job at Monsters, Incorporated, and discovers that scaring is out and laughter is in. After Tylor is temporarily reassigned to the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team (MIFT), he must work alongside a misfit bunch of mechanics while setting his sights on becoming a Jokester.

The original Monsters, Inc. film was released back in 2001 with a prequel, Monsters University, released in 2013 focusing on the origins of the friendship and start of Mike and Sully. Last year it was unknown exactly if Monsters at Work was going to be returning sooner or later for the second season. Luckily, we've now got an official announcement and can expect the series next year and we can expect more laughter and content from the team bringing power to the city of Monstropolis.