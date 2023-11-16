Posted in: Audio Dramas, TV | Tagged: Anya Chalotra, Audible, Charles Kindinger, dominic monaghan, exclusive, Helen Mirren, interview, Moriarty: The Devil's Game, Moriarty: The Silent Order, Phil LaMarr

Moriarty: The Silent Order: Phil LaMarr on Flipping Holmes Narrative

Phil LaMaar discussed becoming a "villain" Sherlock Holmes and expanding Conan Doyle's universe with Audible's Moriarty: The Silent Order.

Article Summary Phil LaMarr embraces a not-so-heroic Sherlock Holmes in Audible's 'Moriarty: The Silent Order'.

LaMarr delves into flipping the classic Holmes narrative and joining forces with Dominic Monaghan.

Helen Mirren stars as new antagonist Lady Milverton in the latest chapter of the Moriarty series.

LaMarr compares voicing Holmes to other roles and treasures the new yet familiar Sherlock.

Most are accustomed to seeing arguably fiction's greatest detective Sherlock Holmes as a righteous protagonist in the Sir Arthur Conan Doyle novels. His stories have been adapted several times across film, television, and original work like the Charles Kindinger series Moriarty, which paints his greatest rival, Professor James Moriarty (Dominic Monaghan), as the protagonist and flips Sherlock Holmes (Phil LaMarr) into being the antagonist. Book two, The Silent Order, is the follow-up to 2021's The Devil's Game. Joining the cast in season two is screen legend Helen Mirren as the mysterious new antagonist Lady Milverton. LaMarr spoke to Bleeding Cool at Audible's premiere immersive event Moriarty: An Evening at the Silas Club in New York to talk about how he was a lifelong fan of Sherlock Holmes, if there were other adaptations he studied, how he compares it to his other voiceover work, and working with his co-stars.

Moriarty: How Playing Sherlock Holmes Became a Lifelong Dream

Bleeding Cool: How does it feel coming back for season two for Moriarty?

LaMarr: Because season one was so good, season two is a plus.

How do you compare playing an iconic character like Sherlock Holmes to your other voiceover roles?

It's new because most of the shows I work on are new characters that are being created. Some of the superheroes are characters that have existed before but not at the level of Sherlock Holmes. I have at Holmes from my childhood an entire collection of the [Sir Arthur] Conan Doyle stories of this character. It makes it easier to embody a character that's been living in my head for most of my life.

What do you base your interpretation of the role? I imagine there are so many different performances out there to study. Did any of them influence you, or did you make what you molded from your childhood in your head a reality?

Like I said, I had an idea of Sherlock Holmes from the stories I read from watching the Basil Rathbone (1930s-40s) movies from eons ago. Ultimately, what it comes down to is the story we are telling. What they've written for 'Moriarty' is excellent, and it makes sense that Sherlock Holmes, who is now not the hero but the villain, has the same personality [as the Doyle works].

How do you compare Charles Kindinger's work in 'Moriarty' to Doyle's original stories and how it expands his legacy?

That's what is so wonderful about the writing is that it feels like it is in the original universe that we know, but it is a different interpretation. It's the same Sherlock Holmes, but now we have a different understanding of why he does his deductions and all of this stuff that he is known for.

Did you share the recording booth with your costars and share the same space this time? Was there a table reading?

There's this thing that's been happening on the planet Earth called COVID-19. We don't do group records.

Could you break down working with Dominic on the second project and have Helen join us for this latest adventure?

I unfortunately did not get a record with Helen Mirren, but when we hear the final product, it's like I'm with her. Since she is so great, the finished product will be as if Dominic, Helen, and I were all together, but that would have been more fun. Spending time with Dominic here and sharing your creativity with talented people is a gift.

Was there a particular moment in 'Moriarty' that's your favorite?

The main thing that I'm proud of with the 'Moriarty' storytelling and the series is it is a completely new story about Sherlock Holmes, but it is the same Sherlock Holmes I've known all my life. *Goes into Sherlock's voice* "This man is incredibly intelligent." The Conan Doyle character is not Tom Hanks. He's not the sweet, loving, cute guy. The fact that he is now the villain in this story still makes you feel it's the same person.

Professor James Moriarty (Monaghan) is back for a gripping new adventure that finds him joining forces with his bitter rival, Sherlock Holmes (LaMarr). Moriarty tracks down the woman he loves but discovers that she is trapped in the web of a shadowy cabal of evil that's growing stronger every day. To fight it, Moriarty must face Lady Milverton (Mirren), a ruthless mastermind whose blackmail poisons the highest levels of power. When he learns that his nemesis Sherlock Holmes is also in Milverton's grip, the two must set their animosity aside to stop an escalating threat of world war.

Moriarty: The Silent Order, which also stars Ross McCall, Anya Chalotra, and Arielle Goldman, is now available. For more information, you can check it out here. You can also check out our season one interview with Monaghan here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!