Motherland: Fort Salem S03E06 "Book Club" Rekindles Remnants of Hope

This past episode of Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3, "Book Club", came out with emotional guns blazing and ready to remind us what feeling feels like. It was an exceptional episode to bring things together before their lives go to hell. It was nice to see these characters have a moment to feel, smile, and even express love before uncertainty and impotence. However, it was also great to see their hopes rekindled and how even a small win has the potential to shift tides.

One thing I have been think ng is how things that Scylla (Amalia Holm) has taught them have come to be essential in the survival of some of them as h\well as having her around. I am not sure they would have survived as long as they have without her; even though our unit can fight they do not really have the best survival skills though considering how curious they are and how bored they tend to get. Abigail (Ashley Nicole Williams ) and Adil (Tony Giroux) were able to save Alder (Lyne Renee) and bring her to the Mycelium at the base without getting caught, which led to Petra (Catherine Lough Haggquist) getting to be with her daughter again and getting a final moment with Alder. This was a very solemn moment and what I believe brought hope to the army. It was nice to see them smile after Alder's words.

Another emotional gut-punching moment was getting to see Scylla and Edwin (Hrothgar Mathews), Raelle's (Taylor Hickson) dad, getting to hear his daughter again. However, Willa (Diana Pavlovska) has other plans. She is not willing to let Raelle go back to the ones who cannot accept her and want to hurt her. However, Willa's old partner is able to call her back to have a conversation. Willa makes an appearance and I am so happy they finally addressed her leaving in front of Edwin, and that they got a chance to speak again. I think Raelle's dad has had some of the most heart-wrenching moments this season so far.

On her side, Tally (Jessica Sutton) is finally reunited with her mother, May (Jillian Fargey) in what was another great heartfelt moment. It was nice to see her brag about how badass her daughter has become and how Tally joined her in sabotaging a government building. It was sweet to see them talking as equals as opposed to the constant arguing. As emotional moments before shit hits the fan, these have me feeling like we will not be seeing them all celebrate together once things are over. While sweet, it still has a very foreboding undertone to it. I am ready to see how things turn around and the results of Willa and Alder's work. I am curious what will happen with Raelle most importantly. Hmm… I wonder at what point will we get to the scene we saw from the trailers for Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem when she seems to be marrying Scylla and Abigail marrying Adil? Stay tuned!

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 6 "Book Club" Review by Alejandra Bodden 8.5 / 10 The most recent episode of Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3, "Book Club", came out with emotional guns blazing and ready to remind us what feeling feels like. It was an exceptional episode to bring things together before their lives go to hell. It was nice to see these characters have a moment to feel, smile, and even express love before uncertainty and impotence. However, it was also great to see their hopes rekindled and how even a small win has the potential to shift tides.