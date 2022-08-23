Motherland: Fort Salem Series Finale Preview; S03E09 Thoughts

Before I offer up my thoughts on Freeform & Eliot Laurence's (Claws) third & final season of the Ashley Nicole Williams, Jessica Sutton, Taylor Hickson & Amalia Holm-starring Motherland: Fort Salem S03E09 "But I Don't Even Have A Dress…," it would only be fitting to kick things off with a look at a full preview for tonight's series finale as our witches fight for not just their lives and the lives of all witches, but for the very fate of all life as we know it. Here's a look at S03E10 "Revolution Part 2":

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 10 "Revolution Part 2": In a climactic battle, the Unit and its allies team up to fight the Camarilla. Alder races across the world to find the final piece of the First Song.

Last week's episode of Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem, "But I Don't Even Have a Dress…" started wrapping things up, but with a bow? Hmm… Things definitely picked up with the pacing pace, and in one episode, we went from war to a trial to… wait, are things okay now? Say what? Yep, while a bit shocking, it actually worked a bit as things were going a bit slow before. However, it seemed to halt and leave some questions, but not before hitting you in the head with one last SOB left. Y'all know exactly who I mean. We will not know peace until that arsehole is brought down, and so I was so glad by the ending of the episode as it literally changed my mind about it all.

So our unit is once again united and has given themselves up to the government after Abigail (Ashley Nicole Williams) suggested that it would put an ending to all the death and war. I had a bit of an issue with this suggestion coming from Abigail, but it also showed she has grown a bit from the girl that used to rush into every fight. However, it does feel like the pacing was a tad off this season. Granted, it is not because I am biased… never… Once they hit the stand for the trial, things just jumped into a sprint as Abigail, Tally (Jessica Sutton), and Raelle (Taylor Hickson) confessed that the previous president was still alive. When it seemed like it could not get worse: President Wade (Sheryl Lee Ralph) shows up, and the tables turn for the witches and The Cession.

After a jump to the president talking to the cameras, we see things returning back to normal while fighting the Camarilla attacks and corruption within power. Raelle and Scylla (Amalia Holm) are getting married and persuade Abigail to marry Adil (Tony Giroux) the same day as they surprise her with Khalida's (Kylee Brown) return. Anacostia (Demetria McKinney) and Alder (Lyne Renee) meet again. And things seem like they are off to a happy beginning of a new era. Until it is not; our least favorite douche returns, Alban (Bob Frazer), and releases his Camarilla lackeys to take over Fort Salem, killing Izadora (Emilie Leclerc) in the process. This one was sad as she was such a good character and always left me wanting to know more about her.

Fort Salem has fallen, and just as fast as things seemed to become honky dory, things seem to turn the other way as they discover Penelope (Mellany Barros) and the Mycelium. We only see Raelle's eyes go blank, and blood starts to drip from her mouth. It seems the future Tally tried avoiding is indeed about to happen. I was on my way to questioning this episode, but I am glad things did not end as perfectly as I thought they would. I cannot wait to see Alban dealt with, and while I do not always hope for the happiest endings, I am not willing to be heartbroken and see any of our witches die after so much fighting; I mean, you cannot have so many emotional moments on this episode to not just gut-punch us on the finale. I cannot wait for the season finale to see how things turn out… insert finger crossing.