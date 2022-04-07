Mr. & Mrs. Smith: Maya Erskine Joining Donald Glover on Amazon Series

Back in February 2021, Donald Glover (Atlanta) made a major creative career move, signing a reported multiple-year, eight-figure overall deal with Amazon that included a content channel where Glover could showcase his work as well as the works of others (with Atlanta writer & producer Stephen Glover also signing an overall deal with Amazon). At the same time as the news of Glover's deal hit came word that the musician/actor would be teaming with Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) for Amazon Prime's reboot of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's 2005 film Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Unfortunately, we would learn in September 2021 that Waller-Bridge had exited the series over a "different creative vision" than Glover's, though the split was described as "amicable" and that the two reportedly still "remain friends." Since that time, things had been pretty quiet in the public eye regarding the project, but now Glover has confirmed in an interview with Interview that Maya Erskine (Pen15) is his new co-star. In addition, Glover offered an update on how the writing on the series is going, and from the sounds of things it's been flowing along pretty well. "She's dope. It's exciting. I really love the show. I'm writing the finale now," Glover shared during the conversation.

Glover is the series co-creator, writer, and executive producer. Showrunner Francesca Sloane (Atlanta, Fargo) is the series co-creator and will also executive produce along with New Regency's Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer. The series is looking to adopt the original film's premise of a married couple who realize that they are also rival spies. Glover and Waller-Bridge originally took to Instagram Stories back in January 2021 to make the news official, with the series originally set for a 2022 debut.