Ms. Marvel: Marvel Studios' Winderbaum on Iman Vellani's MCU Future

Marvel Studios' Brad Winderbaum had some promising words to share when asked about the MCU future of Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel.

It's not like the seeds haven't already been planted for Iman Vellani's return as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel. Back in March of this year, Vellani shared that she was assured that she would definitely be back in the MCU. Let's not forget that ten-ton tease during The Marvels that seemed to show Vellani's Ms. Marvel recruiting a Young Avengers team. Meanwhile, we know that Vellani's Ms. Marvel will return in October 2025 for the upcoming animated series Marvel Zombies – while Vellani wouldn't mind seeing Kamala join the X-Men when they eventually make their MCU debut.

"On the big screen? X-Men. I don't think that's a bad answer. I think the X-Men is so cool, and it really just marks her as a legitimate mutant, and all the naysayers can no longer say nay," shared Vellani during an interview from earlier this year. If you've seen the Disney+ series, then you know that the seeds were planted to introduce the X-Men universe into the main MCU by revealing that Kamala was a mutant (with that very familiar music that played in the background during that moment).

Now, Marvel Studios' head of streaming, Brad Winderbaum—the one with all the answers regarding Marvel Television and Marvel Animation—is offering some interesting insights into what the MCU future holds for Vellani's Kamala. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter regarding the third and final season of What If…? and what's on tap for 2025, Winderbaum was asked for an update on Vellani's status. "I love Iman. She's incredible. I love that character. I will tell you that she's certainly a big part of the MCU to me. 'Ms. Marvel' is a really important show to us, and without going into great detail, because I don't want to spoil anything, she is top of mind," Winderbaum shared, choosing his words carefully. "So it's going to be exciting to see where she pops up next."

