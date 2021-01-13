MSK: WWE Teases Mystery Tag Team That's Probably The Rascalz

WWE has unveiled the brackets for the Dusty Rhodes Classic Tag Team Tournament, and one mystery team is featured. Referred to only as MSK, the mystery team is set to face Isiah "Swerve" Scott and Jake Atlas in the first round of the tournament.

Based on the look of the logo in the teaser image, speculation is running high that the team will be Zachary Wentz and Desmond Xavier, known during their run in Impact Wrestling with Trey Miguel as The Rascalz. WWE signed the pair in late 2020 after all three men's contracts ended, though Miguel has not yet signed elsewhere.

Two matches were previously advertised for tonight on NXT as part of the Dusty Rhodes Classic: Adam Cole and Roderick Strong vs. Breezango and Ever-Rise vs. Grizzled Young Veterans. However, the teaser image WWE released on the NXT Twitter promises we'll get some answers on the identities of MSK tonight. The Chadster, for one, can't wait. The Chadster will probably turn on the USA Netowrk now and just watch whatever is on until NXT comes on later tonight.

WWE NXT airs weekly on the USA Network on Wednesdays at 8PM, going head to head with rival AEW Dynamite in the Wednesday Night Ratings Wars. Surprisingly, NXT has been the underdog in the war.