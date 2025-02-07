Posted in: Collectibles, Comics, Games, Movies, TV | Tagged: multicon, robert kirkman, walking dead

MultiCon: Kirkman, Tulloch, Payton & More Set for LA Wildfires Benefit

Robert Kirkman, Elizabeth Tulloch, and more are set for MultiCon, a wildfire benefit for United Way of Greater Los Angeles, on February 22.

As we were nearing the end of January, the Multihouse and Bond Companies announced that the day-long pop culture convention MultiCon – a wildfire benefit for United Way of Greater Los Angeles – was set for The Preserve L.A. on February 22. Now, we have a new wave of names to pass along for the important event. Along with some additional event details that we included in our updated rundown below, we've also added Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead Universe creator), Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy), Elizabeth Tulloch (Superman & Lois), Michael Cudlitz (Superman & Lois, The Walking Dead), Khary Payton (The Walking Dead), Scott M. Gimple (The Walking Dead CCO), and Shar Jackson (Moesha) to the list of those scheduled to appear.

When Does MultiCon Take Place? MultiCon takes place on Saturday, February 22, at The Preserve L.A.

Where Are the Funds Raised by MultiCon Going? The United Way of Greater Los Angeles

Who's Set to Attend MultiCon? Though the lineup is expected to change between now and the event, so far, we have Kevin Smith (Clerks), David Dastmalchian (Late Night With the Devil), Seth Green (Family Guy, Robot Chicken), Rob Liefeld (Creator of Deadpool, Cable, X Force and more), Jackie Tohn (Nobody Want This, Glow), Daniel Logan (Star Wars), Yuri Lowenthal ("Marvel's Spider-Man" games, Naruto), Tara Platt (Naruto, League of Legends), Isaac Robinson Smith (X-Men 97), Monique Coleman (High School Musical), KayCee Stroh (High School Musical), Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead Universe creator), Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy), Bitsie Tulloch (Superman & Lois), Michael Cudlitz (Superman & Lois, The Walking Dead), Khary Payton (The Walking Dead), Scott M. Gimple (The Walking Dead CCO), and Shar Jackson (Moesha).

What Else Can We Expect at MultiCon?

Media personalities Greg Alba (Reel Rejects), Coy Jandreau (DC Official Podcast/Reel Rejects), Perri Nemiroff (Collider), Katcy Stephan (Variety), Juju Green aka Straw Hat Goofy, Erik "DoA: Lonnquist , Ben Watts, and more are set to host exclusive panels with famous faces being paired up for the first time.

(Reel Rejects), (DC Official Podcast/Reel Rejects), (Collider), (Variety), aka Straw Hat Goofy, , Ben Watts, and more are set to host exclusive panels with famous faces being paired up for the first time. In addition, fans can make donations for chances to meet some of the famous faces taking part for autographs and photos – with all monies raised going to the United Way of Greater Los Angeles.

– with all monies raised going to the United Way of Greater Los Angeles. To wrap up the event, Dimi will host a Nerd Dance Party , which will feature special guest performances.

, which will feature special guest performances. MultiCon After Dark performance from Don't Tell Comedy, as well as music from Sofar Sounds.

performance from Don't Tell Comedy, as well as music from Sofar Sounds. Fork n' Film, a culinary movie experience, will also be in attendance.

Off Brand Games is bringing Rivals of Aether II, while Fantasy Flight Games and Star Wars: Unlimited will be sponsoring an activation for the game.

Will MultiCon Have a "Silent Auction"? Yup! Whether attending the event or checking it out virtually, fans will have a chance to donate for tickets to bid on a number of items – including tickets to a Papa Roach concert anywhere in the world (with travel and accommodations covered by Papa Roach/New Noize Records), Conan O'Brien-autographed items, and more.

How Do I Get Tickets for MultiCon? General admission tickets start at $35, and VIP tickets are $100 (and those are now available for purchase). The event's organizers are providing complimentary tickets, autographs, and pictures to first responders and those displaced by the wildfires,

What If Can't Attend MultiCon In Person? Twitch and YouTube will have concurrent livestreams available to virtual global attendees.

