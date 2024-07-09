Posted in: Adult Swim, Max, Preview, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, my adventures with superman, preview, season 2

My Adventures with Superman S02E09 Preview: Welcome to Krypton, Lois

Check out a preview for this weekend's episode of Adult Swim's Jack Quaid, Alice Lee & Ishmael Sahid-starring My Adventures with Superman.

One of the things that we're loving about the second season of Adult Swim's Jack Quaid (The Boys, Star Trek: Lower Decks), Alice Lee (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) & Ishmael Sahid (Cousins for Life)-starring My Adventures with Superman, it's its ability to create these great weekly episodic cliffhangers that also build into the season's over-arching storylines. With only two episodes remaining on the season, you can't get much more dire (at least for this week) than a Brainiac-controlled Superman readying what's looking to be a not-so-pleasant invasion of Earth. Meanwhile, we've got Jimmy and Kara racing back to see what they can do – unfortunately, they're going ahead without Lois. In the preview you're about to see, Lois is lost in an alternate reality where our Superman never left his home planet – and let's just say that Krypton isn't rolling out the welcome wagon…

Here's a look at the extended early preview for this weekend's episode of My Adventures with Superman Season 2, "Pierce the Heavens, Superman!" – followed by the season overview and a look back at last weekend's episode:

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) and based on the popular DC characters, the serialized coming-of-age story catches up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet.

Viewers will follow Clark as he builds his secret Superman identity and embraces his role as the hero of Metropolis – and perhaps the world. Lois, now growing into a star investigative journalist, takes aspiring photographer Jimmy Olsen under her wing. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love, sharing adventures, taking down bad guys, stumbling over secrets, and discovering what it means to be Superman and Lois Lane.

In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark's alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before.

My Adventures with Superman is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) serves as executive producer. Jake Wyatt (Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus) and Brendan Clogher (Voltron: Legendary Defender) are on board as co-executive producers, and Josie Campbell (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power) as co-producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!