My Hero Academia Final Season English Dub Debuts This Saturday
My Hero Academia Final Season English Dub premieres on Crunchyroll this Saturday, with new episodes in the final run dropping every week.
Crunchyroll announced that the English Dub for My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON will begin this Saturday, October 18th, at 12:00 PM PT. New English dub episodes will be premiering weekly. It is not surprising that this is the last season, considering that the My Hero Academia manga recently ended its run. In terms of the anime and where things ended with the events of this season, it only makes sense that things could wrap up in one more season. This adaptation has done a remarkable job in bringing Kohei Horikoshi's manga to life and making viewers feel for these characters. This final season continues under the direction of Kenji Nagasaki (chief director) and Naomi Nakayama at studio BONES. Yusuke Kuroda (writer and series composition), Yoshihiko Umakoshi & Hitomi Odashima (character designs), and Yuki Hayashi (music composition) are also part of the final run.
In My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON, Deku and the heroes are plunged into a final battle against villains across Japan. Deku, by fully unleashing One For All Quirks, faces off against Shigaraki. A young and refreshed All For One faces Armored All Might, Quirkless in his powered armor suit. Will Deku be able to bring the story of how they all became the greatest heroes to its finale? Or will everything be destroyed?! Think of this as the series' equivalent of their universe's Final Crisis.
My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON – English Dub Episode 1 Cast
All for One (Young) voiced by Ryan Negrón
Izuku voiced by Justin Briner
Aoyama voiced by Joel McDonald
Hagakure voiced by Felecia Angelle
Kunieda voiced by Landon McDonald
Fatgum voiced by Kyle Hebert
Hercules voiced by Erica Mendez
Present Mic voiced by Dave Trosko
Tsukauchi voiced by Alejandro Saab
Nana voiced by Stephanie Young
My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON – English Dub Episode 1 Crew
Voice Director: Manuel Aragon
Producer: Zach Bolton
Adaptation: Jeramey Kraatz
Mixer: Rickey Watkins
Engineer: August Cline
My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON is streaming on Crunchyroll.