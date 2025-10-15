Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: my hero academia

My Hero Academia Final Season English Dub Debuts This Saturday

My Hero Academia Final Season English Dub premieres on Crunchyroll this Saturday, with new episodes in the final run dropping every week.

Article Summary My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON English Dub premieres October 18 on Crunchyroll, with weekly episode drops.

The anime adapts the manga's climactic final arc, bringing fans the long-awaited showdown of heroes vs. villains.

studio BONES returns with top-notch direction and production, faithfully capturing Kohei Horikoshi's original story.

Deku must unleash the full power of One For All as the fate of all heroes and the world hangs in the balance.

Crunchyroll announced that the English Dub for My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON will begin this Saturday, October 18th, at 12:00 PM PT. New English dub episodes will be premiering weekly. It is not surprising that this is the last season, considering that the My Hero Academia manga recently ended its run. In terms of the anime and where things ended with the events of this season, it only makes sense that things could wrap up in one more season. This adaptation has done a remarkable job in bringing Kohei Horikoshi's manga to life and making viewers feel for these characters. This final season continues under the direction of Kenji Nagasaki (chief director) and Naomi Nakayama at studio BONES. Yusuke Kuroda (writer and series composition), Yoshihiko Umakoshi & Hitomi Odashima (character designs), and Yuki Hayashi (music composition) are also part of the final run.

In My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON, Deku and the heroes are plunged into a final battle against villains across Japan. Deku, by fully unleashing One For All Quirks, faces off against Shigaraki. A young and refreshed All For One faces Armored All Might, Quirkless in his powered armor suit. Will Deku be able to bring the story of how they all became the greatest heroes to its finale? Or will everything be destroyed?! Think of this as the series' equivalent of their universe's Final Crisis.

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON – English Dub Episode 1 Cast

All Might voiced by Christopher Sabat

All for One (Young) voiced by Ryan Negrón

Izuku voiced by Justin Briner

Aoyama voiced by Joel McDonald

Hagakure voiced by Felecia Angelle

Kunieda voiced by Landon McDonald

Fatgum voiced by Kyle Hebert

Hercules voiced by Erica Mendez

Present Mic voiced by Dave Trosko

Tsukauchi voiced by Alejandro Saab

Nana voiced by Stephanie Young

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON – English Dub Episode 1 Crew Voice Director: Manuel Aragon

Producer: Zach Bolton

Adaptation: Jeramey Kraatz

Mixer: Rickey Watkins

Engineer: August Cline My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON is streaming on Crunchyroll.

