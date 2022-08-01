My Hero Academia "Laugh! As If You Are In Hell": Never Change, Deku

The second Crunchyroll My Hero Academia OVA (Original Video Animations), "Laugh! As If You Are In Hell," is now streaming ahead of the upcoming season six premiere this Fall. While our heroes gear up for war against the Paranormal Liberation Front, previously known as the League of Villains, we get to see a little "My Hero Academia Life" action along with our favorite trio of heroes-in-training working under the number one hero, Endeavor.

The OVA follows an adventure of Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki working in an internship under the No.1 hero, Endeavor's agency. One day the agency gets asked for assistance in capturing a new villain, Smiley, who continues leaving graffiti art all over the city. Endeavor declines at first until his own home is turned into a mural, and then things become personal. Endeavor, along with the trio, heads off in hot pursuit. The problem is that Smiley's quirk is a bit more powerful than they accounted for at first. Anyone who looks into his eyes ends up laughing hysterically

Out of the two OVAs released, "Laugh! As If You Are In Hell" was definitely my favorite. It was a perfect blend of fun and action, my favorite anime recipe that can never go wrong, no matter the mood. I believe it was a great showcase for each: Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki. Especially Deku and Bakugo. Bakugo's training with Endeavor was phenomenal, and I would love to see them in action together, such an explosive had-headed duo. That said, there is something Deku has that no one else does: Deku can empathize. He is able to connect with underdogs and understand where they are coming from and change the outcome of things with just words.

It is always lovely to see Deku get wins simply for being himself. Forever the best boi. While the show carries a generic formula in its writing and pace, it was still a great episode that helped build character and even added layers to a newly introduced villain who I really ended up liking. I am glad the Banksy comparison was made and left me giggling a little bit. Once again, it was really nice to see our favorite heroes-in-training interact and run around before things get serious next season. And it definitely left me pumped for what is about to come.

