My Hero Academia S06E25 "No Man Is An Island": Teamwork Plus Ultra! Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia Season 6 has come to an end with "No Man Is An Island" after what's been its best season to date.

This week the sixth season of Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia has come to an end with "No Man Is an Island," after what must be its best season up to date. Class 1A has fought against and for Deku, and now that they are reunited, they will ensure he is rested, clean, fed, and able to hold a smile on his face knowing he is not alone. We get to see the heroes in training finally smile and relax for a bit after a very rough season for them. Even in the midst of chaos, hope brings everyone closer.

All Might is currently going through a crisis and arrives at Kamino, where he feels his statue is a representation of everything he feels he is not anymore. A representation of his failure as a mentor, teacher, and pro-hero. However, an unlikely soul confronts him, the ultimate anti-hero— Hero Killer Stain, ready to open All Might's eyes because clearly, this person putting All Might down does not know what he is talking about. Certainly, Stain's instincts are on point since he knows there is something about this man that must be shown how All Might has influenced and made the world a better place.

The interaction between Stain and All Might was my favorite interaction of this episode and one of the moments I was looking forward to the most. Another pro-hero riddled with sadness and desperation, thinking it is on him to save everyone alone, not realizing it takes a village… It was also the earnestness of All Might, finally having someone to talk to and just blurt out the heaviness that weighs within his heart. If anyone deserves a break is All Might himself. Also, not that it grants him redemption, but Stain truly made a difference by following his conviction and his admiration for All Might. It is one of the most meaningful moments that shows an example of everything they have been trying to voice all season: One For All is about the connection, not only among the vessels of OFA but the bonds they forge and the lives they touch is the true power behind it. Stain successfully shows All Might in its simplest form how a single life touched makes a difference, even after not believing All Might that he is who he claims to be. However, before departing, Stain leaves something very important for All Might: information he got before leaving Tartarus and asked him to come back to kill him after everything settles.

At U.A., though, Class 1A is giving Izuku a deep cleaning and soaking, where Bakugo states he still sees Deku as a rival but still stands behind his apology and even makes an effort to call Deku by his name. The scenes between the classmates were very reminiscent of the good old times; however, even while there was some sense of relaxation, there was still a feeling of darkness looming around. It was nice to see them smile together and then see All Might come to apologize to Deku and the class. Even in the midst of everything going on, it must feel like a win before things continue getting darker.

Before the episode ends, we get to find out what information Stain intended to leave for All Might: Shigaraki's body will be ready in three days. Time is now of the essence as they realize they do not have nearly the amount of time that they expected. This seems to escalate pretty quickly as we see a meeting at the UN where a request for aid from foreign heroes has been put out. From what we know, all foreign heroes are jumping at the idea of helping All Might, but only one hero so far is making their way to help. America's Number 1 hero, Star and Stripe, is standing over a jet and looking so much like All Might that it makes my heart race.

While I thought they might go a very campy route to end this episode, I am glad they only gave us a very brief moment with Class 1A, and even through it all, there was a feeling of darkness looming in the shadows and haunting every scene with the threat of what is to come. I am equally interested and excited to see more of the character they introduced and others that were not shown. Things will only pick up from here on, and I am here for it. I am so happy they gave us a snippet of Star and Stripe before the end. I already cannot wait for Season 7 of My Hero Academia to hit our screens.

