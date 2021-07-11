My Hero Academia Season 5 Review: Endeavor Advises One Thing at a Time

Endeavor catches on to Hawks' message quickly on this week's episode of My Hero Academia as we get more insight into Hawks' current job and the Liberation Army's plans. Endeavor also did a great job on his first day looking after his new hero students: Shoto, Deku, and Bakugo. It was a very well-crafted episode and I am a big fan of how they have been using time on the past couple of episodes.

Turns out our favorite bird-boi, Hawks, is risking everything while going undercover to get intel on what the Liberation Army is up to. Even though he is not quite trusted yet, it seems he is starting to make some leeway and gain some understanding of what might be going on behind the scenes. He is able to hear that they seem to be planning for mass destruction within just a few months and his biggest hope right now is the upcoming generation of heroes who seem to persevere and just grow stronger each day.

Endeavor catches on pretty quickly to Hawks' message and agrees to take on the trio of students to train them and help them gain more real-life experience in order to face what might be coming soon. These past few episodes have done a great job at presenting the gravity of the situation and slowly building up the tension. That said, the pacing has been on point and the episodes seem to fly by in a blink.

Endeavor snaps out of the panic zone pretty quickly and rushes off to start the day along with Bakugo, Deku, and Shoto. Before leaving he asks Deku and Bakugo for some insight into their powers, what works, and what they need to work on. As always, Deku goes on a long rant, and while everyone gets the squiggly annoyance, Endeavor listened to every single word and quickly analyzes it comparing Deku's power to All Might and recognizing the problems Deku has faced with it before mentioning Deku is "one of us, too." Bakugo's answer on the other hand really keeps bringing home the point that he is starting to recognize those around him and how much stronger they make him when working as a team.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: My Hero Academia Season 5 | OFFICIAL TRAILER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Osxf1KmVuLs)

While out with Endeavor quickly educates the trio on the basic duties of heroes and challenges them to show him that they can catch a villain faster than he can this during the hero studies. Along the way, he starts breaking down some of the things they can start working on and gives them really good advice. I was shooketh! Especially when he told Deku to focus on conquering his abilities one at a time. I am a very big fan of how this training is starting off. I know things are about to get harder but I am here for it, especially the dynamic between Endeavor, Shoto, Bakugo, and Deku- a pretty badass team of heroes.

