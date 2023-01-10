My Hero Academia Season 6 Ep. 14 "Hellish Hell": The War & Aftermath Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia Cour 2 premiered this weekend with the emotionally intense "Hellish Hell," depicting the battle's aftermath.

Cour two of Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia premiered this past weekend with "Hellish Hell." While it was a recap and not filled with destruction and action, it was a very emotionally intense episode that depicts the utter chaos that has fallen following the ambush at the Jaku General Hospital and the Gunga Mountain Villa. While things seem favorable for the heroes for a short period, tables turned, and it became a whole mess that did not favor the heroes in any way, shape, or form.

The first half of this episode is a recap of the first cour. In it, Deku narrates the incident with an added part we did not know of: before the start of the ambush and war, Re-Destro had been invited to the Hero Public Safety Commission to collaborate for a joint operation. However, this operation turned out to be an ambush, and Re-Destro turned out to be a double created by Twice. He manages to go on a rampage and kills several of them before dissolving. So from the start, we already see things did not fare well. Through Deku's eyes, we get to hear the detailed reports from which the work-study student heroes were removed as if they had never participated in it.

Through this retelling, we get to actually see the aftermath, the raw magnitude of these events. And by events, I mean the start of this war. There were many heroes injured and taken to the hospital for recovery. There were also an insane amount of arrests made, including Dr. Garaky, Mr. Compress, Gigantomachia, Re-Destro, Genten, and over 16,000 members of the Paranormal Liberation Front. That number was so much more than I expected. However, there were many who managed to escape along with Shigaraki and his Nomus, including Spinner, Dabi, Toga, and Skeptic. That said, there is something very weird about so many of them managing to get arrested. There seems to be a plan afoot, and the sheer numbers make me wonder if the prison they are going to is equipped to handle that many villains… or will it become Arkham Asylum?

We also get to see the aftermath of the destruction: the toll it takes on its citizens and the heroes trying to help. We see how heroes and police try getting to everyone who is injured and how heroes consider giving up and retiring as if the work they do is not really worth it. The collapse of society Dabi was aiming for has started. Not only are heroes doubting themselves, but also society doubting them as well. I can imagine we will shortly see how that will continue to affect heroes and their line of work as well as their relationship with civilians.

The hardest part to watch was the fallen heroes; it was incredibly heartbreaking when U.A. students find Midnight and realize she has passed away. For a few, seeing Momo squeeze her hand had me in tears. The back-and-forth imagery of destruction, fallen heroes, and doubtful civilians who had no idea of all the perils heroes went through to keep their homes safe. At the moment, there seems to be no hope left; I cannot even imagine how heroes will get over All For One and Shigaraki. That said, I loved the new intro for Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, and I like the new Deku costume & the hints of what is coming that are all sprinkled over it.

