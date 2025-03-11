Posted in: Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, my hero academia, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Set to Hit Crunchyroll on April 7th

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, the prequel that takes place before the events of the main My Hero Academia anime, premieres on April 7th.

Article Summary My Hero Academia: Vigilantes premieres on Crunchyroll on April 7, providing a fresh look at the MHA universe.

Follow Koichi Haimawari's journey as he transforms from a college student to a vigilante hero.

Directed by Kenichi Suzuki, with character design by Takahiko Yoshida, the series promises top-tier animation.

Fans can expect new episodes weekly, launching same-day as Japan, available globally (excluding Asia).

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, the brand new animated spinoff series that takes place before the events of the main My Hero Academia anime, based on the original manga created by Kohei Horikoshi, is coming to Crunchyroll on April 7th. The series comes after its initial announcement last year. In the prequel series, Koichi Haimawari is a dull college student who aspires to be a hero but has given up on his dream. Although 80% of the world's population has superhuman powers called Quirks, few are chosen to become heroes and protect people. Everything changes for Koichi when he and Pop Step are saved by the vigilante Knuckleduster and get recruited to become vigilantes themselves!

"My Hero Academia has captivated fans worldwide for nearly a decade, and now My Hero Academia: Vigilantes offers an exciting new perspective on the world this franchise loves. We're thrilled to continue our partnership with TOHO and bring this highly anticipated spinoff to audiences around the globe," said Asa Suehira, Crunchyroll's Chief Content Officer.

Based on the manga of the same name created by Hideyuki Furuhashi, Betten Court, and Kohei Horikoshi, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is directed by Kenichi Suzuki (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders; Cells at Work!). Yosuke Kuroda (My Hero Academia; Trigun) wrote the series' composition and script. Bones Film (Gachiakuta) is producing the animation.

Additional staff credits include character design by Takahiko Yoshida (Cells at Work!); art director Yukihiro Watanabe (SSSS.Gridman); color design by Haruko Nobori (The Faraway Paladin); director of photography Yingying Zhang (The Case Study of Vanitas); series 3DCG director Mizuki Sasaki; editing by Kiyoshi Hirose (Fire Force); music composed by Yuki Hayashi (also series composer for Haikyu!!); Shogo Yamashiro, and Yuki Furuhashi; and sound director Masafumi Mima (also on Attack on Titan). Debuting Monday, April 7, the series will stream exclusively on Crunchyroll worldwide, excluding Asia, with new episodes premiering weekly, same-day as Japan.

