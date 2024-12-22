Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Jump Festa 2025, manga, my hero academia, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, streaming, superhero

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Teaser: Anime Spinoff Set for April 2025

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is the newest anime spinoff from My Hero Academia and will premiere on Crunchyroll in April 2025.

My Hero Academia, the hit manga and anime series that's a Japanese take on the American superhero genre, is getting another spinoff. The My Hero Academia Jump Festa 2025 stage event packed a one-two punch for anime fans today, delivering an Autumn 2025 release date for the main series' eighth and final season and the long-awaited news that an anime adaptation of the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes spin-off manga is on the way. A super teaser trailer and visual were released, along with animation staff information and an April 2025 release date.

My Hero Academia takes place in a world where superheroes are commonplace; the source of their superpowers is called Quirks. Young Koichi Haimawari couldn't make the cut to become an official hero, so he uses his modest Quirk to do good deeds in his spare time. Then, one day, a fateful encounter with some local thugs leads him to team up with two other unlikely heroes. None of them really know what they're doing, but they've got the courage—or foolishness—to try. But they soon discover fighting evil takes more than just being brave…

Written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court, the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes manga was first published in Jump GIGA in August 2016 before transferring to online imprint Shonen Jump+ later that year. The series concluded in May 2022 and spans 15 collected volumes. My Hero Academia ended its manga run in 2024 but has spawned its share of spinoff series, and the hit anime series has also had its fair share of spinoffs.

Kenichi Suzuki (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure chief director) directs the anime adaptation at BONES FILM, with series composition by Yosuke Kuroda (My Hero Academia), character designs by Takahiko Yoshida (Cells at Work!) and music by Yuki Hayashi, Shogo Yamashira, and Yuki Furuhashi. Additional staff members include Yukihiro Watanabe as art director, Haruko Nobori as color designer, Eiei Cho as director of cinematography, Mizuki Sasaki as 3DCG director, Kiyoshi Hirose as editor and Masafumi Mima as sound director.

My Hero Academia is streaming on Crunchyroll.

