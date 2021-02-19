Mythic Quest Season 2 Arrives This May; Apple TV+ Releases New Teaser

On Friday, Apple TV+ took its turn at the Television Critics Association's (TCA) winter press event- and with the streaming service came the news that fans of Mythic Quest were happy to hear. During a panel that included executive producer and star Rob McElhenney, executive producer Megan Ganz, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, and F. Murray Abraham, the streaming service revealed that the video game industry comedy would be returning for its second season on May 7- and even got a teaser for the upcoming season, too. But if you think that McElhenney's Ian Grimm and Nicdao's Poppy Li being partners and starting with a "clean slate" means things will be more organized, structured, and under control? Well, you might want to check out the following teaser- where it doesn't take long before someone realizes just how much they "miss remote working."

Here's a first look at Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest, set to return to the streaming service on May 7:

With the quarantine finally over, the new season of "Mythic Quest" finds everyone back in the office (well, almost everyone), attempting to build upon the success of Raven's Banquet by launching an epic new expansion, but Ian (Rob McElhenney) and the newly promoted co-creative director, Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao), struggle with the game's direction. Meanwhile, C.W. (F. Murray Abraham) reconciles some unresolved issues from his past, the testers (Ashly Burch and Imani Hakim) test the bounds of an office romance, and David (David Hornsby) loses yet another woman in his life as Jo (Jessie Ennis) leaves him to assist Brad (Danny Pudi).

Mythic Quest is executive produced by McElhenney and Charlie Day under their RCG banner; Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel of 3Arts; and Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik, and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film & Television. Hornsby and Ganz also executive produce. The series is produced by the Lionsgate/3 Arts Entertainment venture and Ubisoft.