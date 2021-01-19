Nancy Drew Cast Talk Season 2 Differences, Who's Aglaeca Bait & More

The CW's Kennedy McMann-starring Nancy Drew finds Nancy and hew "Drew Crew" facing down a second season filled with new mysteries and dangers- and the possibility that the Aglaeca is going to kill them all. Because pulling off a second season successfully is deadly enough? As if the Final Destination-like experience the 'Drew Crew" had wouldn't be enough to build the season around, season-opener "The Search for the Midnight Wraith" finds a mysterious girl in a coma, a victim of an assault- an assault that Nancy's being brought in for questioning over. As we said, the writers aren't exactly giving our heroes time to get warmed up before the mysteries begin- thankfully, the cast has already started thinking ahead.

In the following two clips, McMann, Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Tunji Kasim, and more discuss what viewers can expect from the second season, what makes it different from the premiere season- and who would be the first victim of the Aglaeca:

Nancy Drew season 2, episode 1 "The Search for the Midnight Wraith": THE DREW CREW IS BACK FOR SEASON TWO! — Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew are still reeling from witnessing the visions of their deaths. They realize even more so now that they need to come up with a plan to stop the Aglaeca before it's too late. Meanwhile, Detective Tamura (guest star Ryan-James Hatanaka "Nurses") shows up at The Claw to bring Nancy in for questioning as she is now a suspect in a mysterious comatose girl's assault. Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Tunji Kasim, Riley Smith, and Alvina August also star. Larry Teng directed the episode, written by Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu Taylor.

The CW's Nancy Drew stars Kennedy McMann as Nancy Drew, Scott Wolf as Carson Drew, Alex Saxon as Ace, Leah Lewis as George Fan, Maddison Jaizani as Bess Marvin, Tunji Kasim as Ned "Nick" Nickerson, Riley Smith as Ryan Hudson, and Alvina August as Detective Karen Hart. Aadila Dosani (Unspeakable) and Praneet Akilla (October Faction) would be joining the cast this season as Amanda and Gil Bobbsey, respectively- known more famously as the Bobbsey Twins. Executive producers include Noga Landau, Melinda Hsu Taylor, Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Lis Rowinski. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, the series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Fake Empire.

As for that proposed spinoff, Tom Swift follows the serialized adventures of its titular Black, gay, billionaire inventor who is thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father. Tom takes to the road on a quest to unravel the truth, leaving behind the comforts of his usual moneyed lifestyle, all while fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group hell-bent on stopping him. His missions will require his genius and flair for innovation guided by love, romance, friendship, and the mysteries of the universe yet-unsolved.

Inspired by the Stratemeyer Syndicate series of novels first introduced in 1910, the spinoff's lead character Swift is set to be introduced during a second season episode of Nancy Drew as a back-door pilot. The episode will see Swift crash into one of Nancy's investigations. She interprets the event as supernatural, while Swift believes it to be cosmically paranormal. Reportedly, a pilot script is already in development, with Nancy Drew bosses Melinda Hsu Taylor and Noga Landau co-creating the new series with Cameron Johnson of Fake Empire, which also produces the original show. CBS Studios is set to produce, with Nancy Drew executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage executive producing Tom Swift alongside Lis Rowinski, Johnson, Landau, and Hsu Taylor.