Nancy Drew S02E07 Preview: Drew Crew Checks In to Check Out Mystery

After a week off for good behavior (and because finding a way to avoid your near-certain death can take its toll on you), The CW's Nancy Drew is back this week with another chapter of mystery, mayhem, and menace. In the following preview images, episode overview, and promo for "The Legend of the Murder Hotel" (already a good/not-so-good sign). This time around, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the "Drew Crew" are being asked to apply their adept skills at getting to the bottom of some really strange stuff to find a female volleyball player who's gone missing. So here's… what's that? Oh, sorry- forgot to mention that the missing young woman's friends believe she was taken by a ghost. Makes much more sense now, right?

Riverdale Season 5, Episode 7 "The Legend of the Murder Hotel": THE WITCHING HOUR – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) is approached by a group of young girls asking for help in finding a volleyball teammate they believe was kidnapped by a ghost. Meanwhile, Ace (Alex Saxon) and Amanda (guest star Aadila Dosani) share a moment. Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, and Riley Smith also star. Roxanne Benjamin directed the episode written by Katherine DiSavino.

Season two of Nancy Drew follows the legendary teen detective as she solves mysteries – both earthbound and supernatural – in her haunted hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine. Nancy (Kennedy McMann) leads a sleuthing team of unlikely friends: George Fan (Leah Lewis), whose clairvoyant heritage will emerge through her encounters with the paranormal; Bess Marvin (Maddison Jaizani), a con artist and heiress with multiple lady admirers; Ned "Nick" Nickerson (Tunji Kasim), Nancy's ex and George's boyfriend, a gifted mechanic with a tragic past; and philosophical slacker Ace (Alex Saxon), whose computer-hacking skills have caused secret troubles that will soon be exposed. In season one, the Drew Crew helped Nancy discover the stunning truth that Lucy Sable, the ghost who'd been haunting her all season, was her biological mother, and her biological father was corrupt billionaire Ryan Hudson (Riley Smith).

Season two is a direct pickup from season one, so it will span the autumn of 2019, during Nancy's gap year before college. Ryan will attempt to redeem himself by forging a father-daughter bond with Nancy while keeping her parentage a secret from the rest of his powerful family. Nancy will also find a way forward with her adoptive father Carson Drew (Scott Wolf) by becoming an investigator for his legal practice. Her adventures will bring the Drew Crew standalone cases, new romances, and emotional journeys of self-reinvention as Nancy tries to navigate with both her biological parent and the man who raised her – but the compounding intrigue and menace of the Hudson family will ultimately force her to make a life-altering choice.

The CW's Nancy Drew also stars Aadila Dosani (Unspeakable) and Praneet Akilla (October Faction) as Amanda and Gil Bobbsey, respectively- known more famously as the Bobbsey Twins. Executive producers include Noga Landau, Melinda Hsu Taylor, Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Lis Rowinski. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, the series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Fake Empire.