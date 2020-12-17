Nancy Drew Season 2 Poster Offers Nancy Some Seriously Good Advice

Set to return to The CW on January 20, 2021, hit mystery-thriller series Nancy Drew has been making some pretty interesting news during its off-season. First, we learned that the series will also serve as the basis for the spinoff series Tom Swift, a backdoor pilot set for the show's second episode (more o that below). Then we learned that Aadila Dosani (Unspeakable) and Praneet Akilla (October Faction) would be joining the cast this season as Amanda and Gil Bobbsey, respectively- known more famously as the Bobbsey Twins. Now, we're getting a look at the first key art poster for a second season that brings a new and even deadlier case for Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the "Drew Crew"- and this time, she's going to need to "Suspect Everyone":

Here's your look at the season 2 return of The CW's Nancy Drew, set to premiere on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 (and yeah, it looks like Stephen King was right about Maine:

The CW's Nancy Drew stars Kennedy McMann as Nancy Drew, Scott Wolf as Carson Drew, Alex Saxon as Ace, Leah Lewis as George Fan, Maddison Jaizani as Bess Marvin, Tunji Kasim as Ned "Nick" Nickerson, Riley Smith as Ryan Hudson, and Alvina August as Detective Karen Hart. Executive producers include Noga Landau, Melinda Hsu Taylor, Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Lis Rowinski. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, the series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Fake Empire.

As for that proposed spinoff, Tom Swift follows the serialized adventures of its titular Black, gay, billionaire inventor who is thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father. Tom takes to the road on a quest to unravel the truth, leaving behind the comforts of his usual moneyed lifestyle, all while fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group hell-bent on stopping him. His missions will require his genius and flair for innovation guided by love, romance, friendship, and the mysteries of the universe yet-unsolved.

Inspired by the Stratemeyer Syndicate series of novels first introduced in 1910, the spinoff's lead character Swift is set to be introduced during a second season episode of Nancy Drew as a back-door pilot. The episode will see Swift crash into one of Nancy's investigations. She interprets the event as supernatural, while Swift believes it to be cosmically paranormal. Reportedly, a pilot script is already in development, with Nancy Drew bosses Melinda Hsu Taylor and Noga Landau co-creating the new series with Cameron Johnson of Fake Empire, which also produces the original show. CBS Studios is set to produce, with Nancy Drew executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage executive producing Tom Swift alongside Lis Rowinski, Johnson, Landau, and Hsu Taylor.