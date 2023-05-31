Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 2 "The Maiden's Rage" Images Released With the fourth & final season kicking off tonight, we have a look at the preview images for The CW's Nancy Drew S04E02 "The Maiden's Rage."

At the time that we're writing this, Nancy Drew (Kennedy McMann) and her Drew Crew are only hours away from their fourth season return. But this season opener comes with a greater sense of urgency than the previous – as does the entire season. Because the fourth season is also the final season for the supernatural mystery series that's grown a pretty impressive & passionate fanbase. For this go-around, we have an update to our preview rundown of Season 4 – in this case, we have preview images for S04E02 "The Maiden's Rage." Bur, before we get to that, we have a look back to a very cool preview of the season from McMann…

In the following featurette, McMann covers a lot of ground – from what McMann will miss the most about playing Nancy to favorite on-set memories with the cast. But it's at the midpoint of the video when things get really interesting for those looking for clues about the fourth season, as McMann sets up where the members of the Drew Crew are, respectively, when the series returns. And following the clip (from the fine folks over at CW18 Milwaukee), we have a look at what's ahead with the first three episodes of the final season:

Nancy Drew Season 4: What You Need to Know About the Final Season

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 1 "The Dilemma of the Lover's Curse": SEASON PREMIERE – Season Four begins as Nancy (Kennedy McMann) launches a new investigation to find a group of missing bodies from Horseshoe Bay's cemetery that have been dug up and stolen – or have possibly risen. As Nancy is drawn into this ghostly case, a string of unexplained paranormal crimes leads the Drew Crew to believe that the literal sins of the town's past have returned to haunt the living. Meanwhile, Nancy struggles with a yearning for Ace (Alex Saxon), the man she loves. But when a slow-burning attraction begins between Nancy and the son of Ryan Hudson's (Riley Smith) newest enemy, Nancy must decide whether this love interest is worth the ire of both her father and Ace – whose own heart may be tempted by a new relationship too. Amanda Row directed the episode written by Noga Landau.

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 2 "The Maiden's Rage": STILL CURSED – Ace (Alex Saxon) senses that Nancy (Kennedy McMann) is holding back and presses her to give him more information about the curse. Meanwhile, Bess (Madison Jaizani) is determined to prepare the perfect meal for Addy's (guest star Rachel Colwell) parents, and Nick (Tunji Kasim) schedules a brunch date with someone new. Lastly, George's (Leah Lewis) plan to let Judge Abbott (guest star Richard Keats) know how grateful she is for the opportunity to be his clerk takes a shocking turn. Lily Hui directed the episode written by Katie Schwartz & Leilani Terrell.

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 3 "The Danger of the Hopeful Sigil": FEELINGS – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and Ace (Alex Saxon) share a sweet moment while working together to find a way to break the curse. Meanwhile, Carson (Scott Wolf) and Jean (guest star Erica Cerra ("Supernatural," "The 100") continue growing closer, but a recent conversation leaves him with an unsettled feeling. Lastly, Jesse (guest star Geraldine Chiu "Snowpiercer") and Birdie (guest star Alison Thornton "Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce") devise a plan to teach the school bully a lesson. Jem Garrard directed the episode written by Celine Geiger & Lauren Glover.

The CW's Nancy Drew follows the legendary teen detective as she solves mysteries—both earthbound and supernatural—in her haunted hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine. Nancy (Kennedy McMann) leads a sleuthing team of close-knit friends: George Fan (Leah Lewis), whose desire for justice has brought her fighting spirit to the courtroom as an aspiring law school student, a path she must forge despite her disadvantaged background; Ned "Nick" Nickerson (Tunji Kasim), whose broken engagement with George has left him single, back on the dating scene, and focused on becoming a rising star as a local businessman; Bess Marvin (Maddison Jaizani), who is eager to become the town's guardian of dangerous supernatural secrets, only to encounter a threatening new foe who's hellbent on leading a witch-hunt to undermine Bess's mission; and Nancy's star-crossed love Ace (Alex Saxon), who must confront the deathly curse keeping him and Nancy from acting on their feelings for each other.

Nancy's exploits this season will bring the Drew Crew numerous standalone cases, stunning twists, humor, and unexpected romances as they are drawn into a season-long mystery unlike any they have had to solve before. When Nancy's efforts to protect her seaside hometown from the sins of its past backfire, she must do the unthinkable to save her friends from both the supernatural and earthbound threats coming for them—and it could cost her everything and everyone she's ever loved.

Nancy Drew is a production of CBS Studios in association with Fake Empire, with executive producers Noga Landau ("The Magicians," "See"), Melinda Hsu Taylor ("The Gifted," "The Vampire Diaries"), Josh Schwartz ("City on Fire," "Gossip Girl," "Dynasty"), Stephanie Savage ("City on Fire," "Gossip Girl," "Dynasty"), Lis Rowinski ("City on Fire," "Dynasty"), Alex Taub ("Lethal Weapon," "Hart of Dixie"), Larry Teng ("Walker Independence," "Supergirl") and S. Lily Hui ("UnREAL," "Mistresses").

