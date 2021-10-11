Narcos: Mexico Season 3 Trailer: Chaos Brings Opportunity

On November 5, the saga of Narcos: Mexico comes to an end with the release of the third and final season of the latest chapter in Netflix's "Narcos" franchise. Set in the 90s when the globalization of the drug business truly ignites, the 10-episode third season is set to examine the war that breaks out after Felix's arrest. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty – and every arrest, murder, and take-down only pushes real victory further away. Now we have a look at the official trailer, where chaos may bring opportunity to some… and death to others.

Joining the cast this season are Luis Gerardo Méndez as Victor Tapia, a Juarez cop with a moral dilemma; despite his misgivings over getting involved, he is drawn into the mystery of a series of brutal killings; Alberto Guerra as Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, an independent drug trafficker, whose unassuming manner belies the fact that he is quietly one step ahead of everyone else; and Luisa Rubino as Andrea Nuñez, a young idealistic and ambitious journalist, whose mission to expose corruption brings her an even bigger story than she anticipated. In addition, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio aka "Bad Bunny" guest stars as Arturo "Kitty" Paez, a member of Ramon Arellano Felix's gang called the "Narco Juniors" – rich, well-connected kids from upper society who fell in with the cartel life for the money, drugs & violence. They join series regulars Scoot McNairy, José María Yázpik, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda, and Gorka Lasaosa.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Narcos: Mexico | Season 3 Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hhZBDO0CKJo)

Produced by Gaumont, Narcos: Mexico Season 3 is executive produced by Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, José Padilha, Doug Miro, Andrés Baiz, Carlo Bernard, and Eric Newman. Carlo Bernard serves as showrunner, with Andrés Baiz, Alejandra Márquez Abella, Luis Ortega, Amat Escalante, and Wagner Moura directing.