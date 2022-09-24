Neil Gaiman "Appreciates" Your Lord of the Rings: TROP Season 2 Notes

Whether it was a realistic expectation or not, we really were expecting to hear something about EP & co-writer Neil Gaiman (Good Omens); EP, co-writer & showrunner Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman); and EP & co-writer David S. Goyer's live-action adaptation of Gaiman's The Sandman during Netflix's virtual global fan event Tudum. Unfortunately, we didn't. Dammit. Thankfully, we have another round of Gaiman responding to trolls who think he's creatively involved with Amazon and J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. But he's not. He's just a fan. But that dose of truth is apparently too much for the fantasy worlds of some folks to take, so Gaiman has decided to have a little fun in response.

Here's a look at two examples from earlier today. And if you take them both together, then it would appear that Gaiman will be taking on quite the Herculean task with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2. Writing… directing… additional casting… VFX work… costume/make-up… catering… even whatever a "key grip" does (will Google after we're done here):

Good idea. I will fire everyone working for me making Rings of Power. Everyone. Showrunners and all. I'll do it tomorrow. https://t.co/PMBEsO9NHm — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) September 24, 2022 Show Full Tweet

That's awful for you, and I have learned my lesson. Next time I am responsible for the photography, costume and production design of the Rings of Power I will definitely take your advice on what it should look like. https://t.co/EZbgNrG1YL — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) September 24, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Thankfully, we take a "cynical optimism" approach to things, so even though we know that there are any number of angry, clueless souls out there on social media, we take comfort in knowing that there also quite a few who are in on the joke:

And speaking of The Sandman… in case you missed it the last time we passed it along, here's a deleted scene from S01E01, "Sleep of the Just," as Alex (Laurie Kynaston) confronts his father Roderick (Charles Dance) about the mysterious "Sleeping Sickness" that's spread ever since they captured Morpheus (Tom Sturridge):

There is another world that waits for all of us when we close our eyes and sleep — a place called the Dreaming, where The Sandman, Master of Dreams (Tom Sturridge), gives shape to all of our deepest fears and fantasies. But when Dream is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for a century, his absence sets off a series of events that will change both the dreaming and waking worlds forever. To restore order, Dream must journey across different worlds and timelines to mend the mistakes he's made during his vast existence, revisiting old friends and foes, and meeting new entities — both cosmic and human — along the way.

Netflix's The Sandman stars Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, Patton Oswalt, and Mark Hamill. The series stems from Warner Bros. TV, EP & co-writer Neil Gaiman (Good Omens); EP, co-writer & showrunner Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman); and EP & co-writer David S. Goyer.