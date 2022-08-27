Neil Gaiman on Sandman/HOTD Comparisons, Eric Kripke's Adapt Efforts

We've said it before, and we'll say it again. You can have all of the interviews, previews, teasers, and deleted scenes you want- and they're great, don't get me wrong! But when it comes to covering Netflix's The Sandman as it continues its march towards a well-deserved second season, all of the "cool kids" are hanging out with Neil Gaiman on Twitter. Seriously, all jokes aside? Gaiman's been a wealth of news, views & more that's tough to find anywhere else. And this time around, Gaiman offers his thoughts on Eric Kripke's (Supernatural, The Boys) efforts to adapt the work for Warner Bros. TV for the networks (only for the efforts to be shuttered in 2011). But before that, a look at Gaiman's response to those comparing HBO's House of the Dragon getting a Season 2 after only one episode with The Sandman still waiting for a renewal decision.

In the following tweet, Gaiman shares that he's thrilled that HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel spinoff received a second season after only one episode. Along with that came a reminder that you can't compare how HBO and Netflix operate since the latter likes to run on a 30-day evaluation process:

I'm thrilled for House of the Dragon. Obviously, @Netflix has its own methods of deciding if they will be renewing or not, and these apparently involve a full thirty days of viewing figures. (21 days in and we're still at Number 1. So fingers crossed.) https://t.co/Dj6AWBsizX pic.twitter.com/dwFrBJW5wK — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) August 27, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And in this tweet, Gaiman praises Kripke's effort to adapt The Sandman, referring to it as a "terrific network TV version" of the work but that it suffered from the limitations that come with network television:

It was a terrific network TV version of Sandman. But when you make a network TV version of Sandman you lose an awful lot of what makes it Sandman. @therealKripke did a great job considering the limitations. https://t.co/RAPBwcgNp5 — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) August 27, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And just in case you missed it the last time we passed it along, here's a deleted scene from S01E01, "Sleep of the Just," as Alex (Laurie Kynaston) confronts his father Roderick (Charles Dance) about the mysterious "Sleeping Sickness" that's spread ever since they captured Morpheus (Tom Sturridge):

