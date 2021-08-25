Netflix Reveals Tudum Global Fan Event: Cobra Kai, Cowboy Bebop & More

Well, it seems that the mega-streaming service liked what it saw with Geeked Week earlier this summer because Netflix is going the global fan event route in September with Tudum. "Tudum"? Yup, the virtual event is named after the streaming service's signature opening melody and is meant to offer fans exclusives and first-looks at some of Netflix's original titles. On Saturday, September 25, the stars and creators from over 70 original series, films & specials will be on hand for a day filled with trailers, interactive panels & discussions about some of the most highly-anticipated premieres and returns on the horizon. What shows are we talking about? How about Bridgerton, The Crown, Cobra Kai, Cowboy Bebop, The Sandman, The Witcher, Stranger Things, Army of Thieves, Big Mouth, Colin in Black and White, Emily in Paris, La Casa De Papel, Ozark, Sex Education, and more.

Tudum's festivities kick off n September 25 via livestream at 9 pm PT and will be broadcast across Netflix's global YouTube channels as well as Twitter and Twitch. Special pre-shows highlighting Korean and Indian series and films, and anime content will b available beginning at 5 am PT. But just in case you need more convincing, here are Henry Cavil, Idris Elba, Charlize Theron, some Stranger Things & Bridgerton folks, and more making the case for why you should be a part of Tudum (and to stay updated on the virtual event, check out the website here) in this official trailer:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Tudum: A Global Fan Event | Official Teaser | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H0aoURo_eMI)

On September 25, Netflix's biggest stars and creators from around the world will join the virtual stage for this exciting day full of exclusives and first-looks. It's our first ever global TUDUM event, and our goal is simple: to entertain and honor Netflix fans from across the globe. Over 70 films and series will be featured throughout the three-hour event – including some of our most popular returning seasons like Stranger Things, Bridgerton and The Witcher, La Casa De Papel and Cobra Kai, as well as blockbuster films like Red Notice, Don't Look Up, Extraction, The Harder They Fall, The Old Guard and more.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.