Posted in: Music, Netflix, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: bts

Netflix's BTS: The Comeback Live – ARIRANG Fan Lounge Is Now Open!

Looking to hang out with other fans before showtime? Netflix's "BTS: The Comeback Live - ARIRANG" Countdown Lounge is now open for business!

Article Summary Netflix opens the BTS: The Comeback Live - ARIRANG Countdown Lounge for fans ahead of the livestream.

BTS returns with new album Arirang, with a global reunion livestream on Netflix March 21st.

Fans can gather in the virtual lounge to celebrate and connect before the big BTS event begins.

BTS also appears on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon for two nights starting March 25th.

We feel your pain. We really do. And so does Netflix. With RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook ready to remind everyone of what they've been missing in a few hours with the global livestream event, BTS: The Comeback Live – ARIRANG, you're psyched. You're pumped. You've got all of this BTS energy running through your veins, and you're not sure what to do with it. Thankfully, the fine folks over at Netflix kinda had a feeling this would happen, so they've put together a "BTS: The Comeback Live – ARIRANG" Countdown Lounge for fans to hang out in virtually until showtime (8 p.m. KST / 4 a.m. PT / 7 a.m. ET), with the lounge open for business beginning at 12 a.m. ET on Saturday, March 21st – which means that it should be open by the time you read this. That's why we have your portal to the lounge waiting for you above, with some intel on BTS's late-night visit that's set for next week waiting for you below…

BTS Set for 2-Night "The Tonight Show" Return Beginning March 25th

It's pretty clear that BTS is coming back to the global stage in a very big way this month, beginning with the release of their fifth studio album, Arirang, on March 20th. That means a major media blitz is on the way, including the global live performance BTS: The Comeback Live – Arirang streaming on Netflix on March 21st, and the feature documentary BTS: The Return hitting the streamer on March 27th. But don't think for one second that the powerhouse K-pop group would be passing up a chance to return to NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

In fact, they're going to be appearing in back-to-back episodes of the long-running late-night program. On Wednesday, March 25th, the group will sit down for an in-studio interview and perform a song. On Thursday, March 26th, BTS will perform a second song. Joining the group on March 25th will be Ariana DeBose, with Chris Pratt and Charlie Day set to appear on March 26th. You can check out the teaser above, released on YouTube (as well as on social media). Here's a look at the teaser that was released earlier this week:

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