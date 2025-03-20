Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: apple tv, cyberpunk, dean dehaan, neuromancer, science fiction, william gibson

Neuromancer: Dane DeHaan to Play Major Role in Apple TV+ Adapt

Dane DeHaan has been cast as the depraved sociopath and conman Peter Riviera in Neuromancer, Apple TV's upcoming adaptation of the novel.

Neuromancer boasts a star-studded cast, including Callum Turner and Briana Middleton.

Gibson's cyberpunk classic explores AI, cyberspace, and a gripping caper.

Series produced by Skydance, Anonymous Content, and includes Drake's DreamCrew Entertainment.

Dane DeHaan is the latest addition to the cast of Neuromancer, Apple TV's upcoming adaptation of William Gibson's seminal Cyberpunk novel that defined not only the whole genre but also whole chunks of our real lives. He joins Callum Turner, Briana Middleton, Mark Strong, Joseph Lee, and Cleménce Poésy in the 10-episode drama. Turner plays Case, and Middleton plays mirrorshaded street samurai Molly. Mark Strong plays Armitage – Case and Molly's mysterious ex-military employer – and Joseph Lee plays Hideo, a professional bodyguard.

In Neuromancer, Case was the sharpest data thief in the matrix—until he crossed the wrong people, and they crippled his nervous system, banishing him from cyberspace. Now, a mysterious new employer has recruited him for a last-chance run at an unthinkably powerful artificial intelligence. With a dead man riding shotgun and Molly, a mirror-eyed street samurai, to watch his back, Case is ready for the adventure that upped the ante on an entire genre of fiction. DeHaan will play Peter Riviera, a shifty sociopath, and conman who gets recruited into Case's crew to infiltrate the Tessier-Ashopool corporation to hit its servers.

Riviera is one of the major antagonists of the story, a dangerous hustler whose cybernetic implants give him to ability to induce body horror-style hallucinations in his victims. His real kink is to manipulate and hurt women, and street samurai Molly despises him from the get-go, which makes him really want to tangle with her because it gets him off. The problem is that the entity who is bankrolling Case's caper needs him, so they're stuck with a dangerous snake in their midst. As shifty, dangerous sociopaths go, this is the most Dane DeHaan of Dane DeHaan roles anyone could possibly offer him.

A co-production between Skydance Television, Anonymous Content, and Apple Studios, Neuromancer is also produced by Drake's DreamCrew Entertainment. Roland will serve as showrunner and Dillard is set to direct the pilot episode. The streaming series adaptation is executive produced by Roland and Dillard, alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell for Skydance Television; Anonymous Content; Drake, Adel 'Future' Nur, and Jason Shrier for DreamCrew Entertainment; Zack Hayden and William Gibson himself.

You really should just read the original book if you haven't already.

