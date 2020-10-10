New Day Broken Up by WWE Draft on Friday Night Smackdown

Good news for fans of The New Day; Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston finally returned to WWE Friday Night Smackdown tonight! Yay! But there's bad news too. Tonight was the WWE draft, an event which very strong branding has told us will forever alter the landscape of Raw and Smackdown. And in the final round of picks in tonight's draft, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were drafted to Raw… but Big E was drafted to Smackdown!

Woods and Kingston made their long-awaited return to celebrate backstage after Big E defeated Sheamus in a Falls Count Anywhere match. They said they wanted to challenge for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships, and so Stephanie McMahon, who was hosting the draft tonight, booked that match. When the match happened during Smackdown's second hour, The New Day won, becoming the new Smackdown champs. But as Big E celebrated with Woods and Kingston in the ring, Stephanie McMahon came back out and dropped the terrible news.

From our WWE Smackdown report, which will be out tomorrow morning, here's how it went down:

Big E comes out to celebrate. Thanks for holding those belts for the New Day, Cesaro and Nakamura. Hopefully lots of lapsed viewers tuned in for the draft and will stick around for The New Day, finally back together again and holding the belts! Stephanie McMahon is out for the final round of the draft. Raw drafts The New Day, who are the Smackdown Tag Team Champions. How's that gonna work? Xavier Woods notes that Big E wasn't named. "Say E's name!" he begs Stephanie. Stephanie says Smackdown selects Big E. Big E looks like he's gonna cry. Hell, I might cry! I wanted Big E's singles push to continue… but not like this. Not like this! Raw picks Dana Brooke. Smackdown picks Otis. Raw picks Angel Garza. Man.

Well, New Day, it was a good run. We'll have an article up with the full results of night one of the draft soon.