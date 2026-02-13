Posted in: Amazon Studios, Anime, TV | Tagged: Fist Of The North Star, ghost in the shell

New Ghost in the Shell & More Lead Prime Video's 2026 Asian Slate

A new Ghost in the Shell anime series closer to the original 1989 manga is part of Prime Video's huge, varied 2026 Asian programming slate.

Article Summary New Ghost in the Shell anime, faithful to the 1989 manga, debuts July 2026 on Prime Video worldwide.

Fist of the North Star gets a CG and hand-drawn reboot from TMS to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

Prime Video previews six Korean originals, led by Jun Ji-hyun’s supernatural K-drama Human x Gumiho.

Alia Bhatt produces Indian coming-of-age film Don’t Be Shy as Prime boosts its Asia originals slate.

A new Ghost in the Shell and Fist of the North Star anime series, along with a Gianna Jun-led K-drama supernatural romance, are part of Prime Video's 2026 Asian content lineup that was unveiled on Thursday at Amazon's inaugural International Originals showcase in London. Gaurav Gandhi, VP of APAC and ANZ for Prime Video, presented the select titles from the broader Asia-Pacific slate during the event, which also featured Korean dramas including Human x Gumiho (working title), a supernatural romance starring Jun Ji-hyun (also known as Gianna Jun) and Ji Chang Wook, and an Indian original film from producer Alia Bhatt. Kelly Day, VP of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios International, and Nicole Clemens, VP of International Originals, hosted the presentation, with appearances from actors Stanley Tucci, Nicole Wallace, Park Min-young, Wi Hajun, Dolores Fonzi, and Bhatt, along with author Mercedes Ron. Variety reported that programming from Japan, Korea, and India has achieved significant global viewership on Prime Video outside its English-language programming slate. The full 2026 lineup will be announced in the next few months.

Ghost in the Shell, the influential Masamune Shirow cyberpunk series exploring the intersection of humanity and technology in a hyper-connected 2029 metropolis, will stream exclusively worldwide on Prime Video (excluding Russia and China; in Japan, Prime Video holds an early exclusive window). The series began with Shirow's 1989 manga and has expanded across anime, live-action Hollywood film, and video games. It returns in July 2026 with a new anime series produced by Science SARU, the animation studio behind Golden Globe nominee Inu-oh and the anime television series Dan Da Dan. The new Ghost in the Shell looks set to bring back the comedic moments from the original 1989 manga, which have been absent from every adaptation so far.

A Fist of the North Star: Hokuto No Ken reboot, produced by TMS Entertainment, marks the franchise's 40th anniversary and reimagines the globally recognized manga series with cutting-edge computer-generated imagery combined with hand-drawn animation The showcase also included From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman Season 2, after the first season became a hit, reaching Prime Video's Top 10 in over 45 territories.

Building on the success of Marry My Husband and No Gain No Love, both of which reached the platform's global Top 10 based on out-of-country viewership, Prime Video previewed six Korean titles developed in collaboration with leading studios, including CJ ENM, SLL, Coupang Play, and others.

The Korean slate spans multiple genres. In addition to Human x Gumiho, other titles include Absolute Value of Romance, a meta romantic comedy starring Kim Hyang Gi and global K-pop idols, and Siren's Kiss, a psychological thriller starring Park Min-young and Wi Hajun, then there's workplace romance See You at Work Tomorrow!; Love in Disguise, starring Yim Siwan; and historical epic The Sacred Jewel (working title), set against the Mongol invasions of Goryeo.

There was also a preview of Don't Be Shy, an upcoming Indian original film described as a young-adult, female-forward coming-of-age drama. Written and directed by Sreeti Mukerji, the project is produced by Bollywood star Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt under their company Eternal Sunshine Productions. Bhatt appeared in conversation with Nikhil Madhok, head of originals for Prime Video India, discussing filmmaking for young audiences and the importance of female-forward storytelling. Prime Video's broader Indian content slate will be unveiled next month at Prime Video Presents India.

"Content from Japan, Korea, and India is emerging as a powerful cultural force in global entertainment, driven by emotionally authentic stories that resonate far beyond their home markets," Gandhi said. "Building on strong viewer momentum and deep partnerships with creators across these regions, our 2026 lineup underscores our long-term commitment to championing Asian storytelling on the global stage."

