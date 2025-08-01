Posted in: NFL, Sports, TV | Tagged: disney, espn, nfl

NFL, Disney Deal Could See RedZone, NFL Network Moving to ESPN & More

Report: A deal between Disney and the NFL could see RedZone, NFL Network, and more heading to ESPN, with the NFL getting equity in ESPN.

Article Summary Disney and NFL reportedly negotiating a deal to move RedZone and NFL Network content to ESPN.

In exchange, the NFL could receive up to a 10% equity stake in ESPN, pending regulatory approval.

ESPN may gain seven extra regular-season NFL games and control of the NFL’s fantasy football business.

Deal timing aligns with Disney's earnings call and ESPN's launch of its new direct-to-consumer streaming app, though Disney and the NFL have declined to comment on the reporting.

It's not like ESPN and the NFL don't already have a pretty sweet relationship. For approximately $2.7B per year, ESPN serves as the home to "Monday Night Football," a total of 25 football games per season, and the rights to the 2027 and 2031 Super Bowls. But if The New York Times' reporting via The Athletic turns out to be true (ESPN and the NFL declined to comment), that relationship is about to move to the next level in a very big way. Though an official announcement is expected next week, reports are that ESPN will be bringing aboard RedZone, NFL Network, seven more regular-season games, the NFL's fantasy football business, and possibly more. In return, sources in the report say that the NFL "may receive up to 10 percent of ESPN equity" (a point that CNBC also reported on), though more details are expected next week.

The timing is interesting on two levels. First, The Walt Disney Company is set to have its earnings call next week, which means that more details on the deal will most likely be shared. In addition, the news comes as ESPN readies to roll out its direct-to-consumer service (appropriately titled "ESPN" and not "ESPN Max") that would allow sports fans to watch the sports network's programming (including live games) directly on ESPN's app. If you're watching ESPN via cable, satellite, or bundled streaming TV services, you will still be able to watch ESPN programming through the new app. Before anyone begins celebrating or cursing the heavens, the report also notes that the deal requires regulatory approval, which could last anywhere from nine months to a year. Should the calendar work in Disney's favor, ESPN could be looking at one helluva 2026-2027 football season. As noted above, the sports network would begin picking up an additional seven regular-season games during the same season its airing/streaming the Super Bowl.

