Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: Night Court

Night Court: Marsha Warfield on Show Legacy, Culture Changes, OG Cast

Marsha Warfield spoke with us about her Night Court return, building on the show's legacy, and reflected on her original castmates.

Marsha Warfield has always been a force in the comedy world since her debut on The Richard Pryor Show in 1977. She scored several roles through film and television including appearances on Universal's D.C. Cab (1983), NBC's Riptide and Cheers, ABC's Family Ties before landing her big break as bailiff Roz Russell in the NBC sitcom Night Court, joining the series in season four and the last addition in the main cast in 1986 until it's final episode in 1992. She would also follow up as a late addition to another successful NBC sitcom in Empty Nest. After a series of guest appearances throughout the 90s, Warfield took a break from on-screen acting in 1999 before returning in 2021 in the TV movie Miracles Across 125th Street.

With NBC reviving Night Court with creator Dan Rubin taking over the late Reinhold Weege series and Melissa Rauch playing Abby Stone, the daughter of main character Harry Stone (the late Harry Anderson), and following in his footsteps as a judge, Warfield reprised her role in a recurring capacity while reuniting with co-star John Larroquette reprising his role as DA-turned Public Defender, Dan Fielding. Warfield spoke to Bleeding Cool about the cultural impact of the original Weege series, if she had any conditions on coming back; how the character, like the actress came out and afford the dignity she might not have gotten years ago, coming back to set, and if she kept up with her late co-stars before their passing after the original series ended.

Night Court Star Marsha Warfield Reminisces on the Original Series, Feeling Welcomed in the New Series, and Cast Legacy

Bleeding Cool: As a fan of the original 'Night Court,' it's such a great show, unique in the era of tokenism, we had two African American cast members as part of that ensemble in a primetime network sitcom with you and Charles Robinson. As the final addition of the main cast coming in season four, did you ever think of how much the series would be such a pop culture sensation at the time?

No, it was already a hit when I joined the show. I joined in the fourth season, and the show was already part of [NBC's] "Must See TV." It was the anchor between the sitcom block and 'Hill Street Blues', so it was already winning awards. John [Larroquette] was in his '59th' Emmy nominations and wins, so I walked into a hit. I was very fortunate in that regard.

When you were approached to return as Roz in this incarnation, what sold you on their pitch? Did you have any input on how your character would come back?

No, I've never been that cast member. I've never had occasion to sit down with the writers and map out this, that, and the other. I found out what I was doing when I got the script, and unless something was really uncomfortable for me, I never really had a problem. They've always done right by me, the writers and producers. I have no real complaints in that regard.

When the show returned, some obvious changes occurred with John's character and your character. How'd you feel about how the new show explores aspects of Roz's life we never saw in the original series?

I was very happy about it. I was happy with the wedding, the fact that I got married in the courtroom, and just the whole thing. It was amazing and I was most gratified by the fact Roz's wedding was not the punchline. It was not being able to find a venue that was the problem, and had it been done years before or even five years before, there's a really big chance that it would have been played as the joke. To have a wedding, because I'm in love with the woman and not be a big deal, I thought was a wonderful thing and a gift for me, whatever, for services rendered [laughs].

When you returned to set, everything from reuniting with John, the recreated courtroom, cafeteria, and Harry's chambers that are now Abby's, did it feel like a surreal experience going back in there?

Well, it's more comfortable than surreal. The heart-tugging thing is that Christine's [Markie Post] not in her chair. Mac [Charles Robinson] is not in his position, Harry's not at the bench, Richard [Moll]…Bull is not there. To look around and see who's not there is a bit…it pulls at your heartstrings some. The people who are there are so amazing and amazingly quirky in their own way. It's a pleasure to be there.

How do you feel about the writing on the new show and the way Dan and Melissa expanded on the legacy?

I think the writing is fine. It ain't my job to critique that, so as long as I'm comfortable with it, and I haven't seen anything that makes my "Spidey senses" tingle, it's great. Others might have a different experience, your mileage may vary, but I haven't had any complaints.

How did it feel working with the new cast, with Melissa, Lacretta, Nyambi (Nyambi), and Wendie (Malick)?

Loved them all. LaCretta and Melissa did my podcast 'Midnight in the Marshaverse', and I like to think of them as my new friends. They've been wonderful, and Wendie's character is a perfect fit. She's so deliciously reformed…well, not quite [laughs]. It all works in getting to hang out and meet their families. It's pretty much like a continuation of the first show.

When the original series ended, did you keep up with your castmates? Have you talked with Harry, John, Marie, Charles, or Richard?

Like most of us nowadays, we communicate online through social media. Occasionally, I would run into…but everybody's scattered all over the country and doing their own thing. No, we didn't have a chance to have a reunion of sorts until people started leaving us, and then we would get together at memorials and catch up. It's still like a lot of families nowadays, where families are scattered all over the country, and unfortunately, as you get older, the only times you get together is when there's some kind of tragedy.

Night Court airs Tuesdays on NBC.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!