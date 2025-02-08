Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: nbc, Night Court, Nyambi Nyambi

Night Court Star Nyambi Nyambi Talks Season 3, Wendie Malick & More

Night Court star Nyambi Nyambi spoke with us about what's ahead with Season 3, feeling like "part of the machine," Wendie Malick, and more.

Nyambi Nyambi is about as versatile as they come when it comes to dramas, franchises, and sitcoms since breaking out in the CBS sitcom Mike & Molly, appearing in 118 of the series 127 episodes. He would also establish himself in the world of voiceovers in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise and multiple DC projects and make his live-action comic debut in the DC Universe/Max original series Titans. His next major series was the Paramount+ series The Good Fight, appearing in all six seasons. His latest venture is Night Court, continuing the classic Reinhold Weege 80s-90s courtroom sitcom in NBC's revival led by creator Dan Rubin, star Melissa Rauch and also features original star John Larroquette reprising his role as Dan Fielding. Nyambi, who came in the middle of season two as the new court clerk Wyatt, spoke to Bleeding Cool about further establishing himself "as part of the family" on the sitcom in season three, the addition of Wendie Malick (Julianne) who became elevated to main cast after a recurring role, and his favorite moment from season three.

Night Court Star Nyambi Nyambi on "Putting All His Chips on the Table" for Season Three, Malick's Antics, and What's to Come

Bleeding Cool: Since you got settled in your role on 'Night Court,' how have you felt your character, Wyatt, has grown into season three?

My character's grown in season three in terms of myself as an actor playing Wyatt; it's been letting the chips fall where they may, playing, and having fun. I've been all in, and because I know who this guy is, I have all the tips from season two. It's like, "Boom! Put all my chips on the table and bet that every take and moment will be funny, and if not funny, it'll be honest." It's been fun to feel that as a character, as an actor, and then as the character. It feels like he is a part of this group, no longer the new kid and a part of the machine.

You have another addition, Wendie Malick, to the main cast from her recurring role. What has she brought to the show?

Wendie has been amazing. Her laugh…she does this thing where she laughs, then snorts, and when I get that laugh, I always want more. That's always like my litmus test in terms of if I'm getting to Wendie. She's so fun to watch work, and as a human being, she's super nice and cool. As an actress, she's a super genius and such a great addition to the show.

Do you have a favorite moment from 'Night Court' season three, or will it be in an upcoming episode?

Favorite Wyatt moment…there are so many. This season has been about making every take different and fun. I would say I had a lot of fun doing the Garbage Strike episode [season three's 'The Hole Truth'] and, all the things I was doing with Melissa Rauch and what we were finding together outside of that dumpster was a lot of fun.

The stuff I was doing with Wendie Malick when we were trying to convince her to stop smoking and then having a weird random story about Tom Cruise. I was like, "What?! What is this story that…all right, let's do it." That was that was fun to sort of go over-the-top noir with it with that episode. We have a musical episode coming up where I do some crazy stuff with the cast. There's another episode where I get to channel my inner John Larroquette, my inner "Dan Fielding." There is some cool stuff coming up.

New episodes of Night Court, which also stars Lacretta and Gary Anthony Williams, air Tuesdays on NBC and are available to stream on Peacock. You can also check out our previous interview.

