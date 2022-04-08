Night Sky: Amazon Previews Sissy Spacek & J.K. Simmons Sci-Fi Series

Amazon's Prime Video has released images and more details about their upcoming series Night Sky, featuring Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons. Two longtime favorite actors together in one series surrounding the concept of a backyard portal to outer space? Sign us up! Here's a look at what the streaming had to offer regarding a series overview:

Spanning space and time, Night Sky follows Irene (Spacek) and Franklin York (Simmons), a couple who, years ago, discovered a chamber buried in their backyard which inexplicably leads to a strange, deserted planet. They've carefully guarded their secret ever since, but when an enigmatic young man enters their lives, the Yorks' quiet existence is quickly upended…and the mystifying chamber they thought they knew so well turns out to be much more than they could ever have imagined.

Night Sky is a co-production of Amazon Studios and Legendary Television (Carnival Row, Paper Girls) and is written and co-executive produced by Holden Miller, with Daniel C. Connolly serving as showrunner and executive producer. Mosaic's Jimmy Miller and Sam Hansen serve as executive producers, along with Emmy and BAFTA Award-winner Philip Martin.

Speaking about working with Spacek and Simmons, Miller said, "Unsurprisingly, they were both able to do that right away. The sense of shared history between those two characters really sings, and the feeling that they've been in this marriage for that long—all credit to Sissy and J.K. It's really the beating heart of the series and they were both incredible to work with." Connolly and Miller saw a mix of the magical and mundane blending very well together in Night Sky. The sci-fi series explores the beauty of aging along with mortality, love, and family dynamics. Routines and existential questions are highlighted in this Prime Video series which starts streaming on May 20th, 2022.