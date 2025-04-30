Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: nine perfect strangers

Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2: Nicole Kidman Returns as Creepy Guru

Set for May 21st, Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 sees Nicole Kidman return as the creepy guru with a new cast of strangers to heal/torture.

Nicole Kidman will return to the role of the creepy guru in the second season of Nine Perfect Strangers, the Hulu series adapted from the Liane Moriarty novel of the same name. Fun! Well, for her anyway. Her victims this time – sorry, the rest of the cast includes Henry Golding, Lena Olin, Annie Murphy, Christine Baranski, Lucas Englander, King Princess, Murray Bartlett, Dolly de Leon, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Mark Strong, and Aras Aydin.

Nine Perfect Strangers is based on The New York Times bestselling book of the same name by author Liane Moriarty. It takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort's director, Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine "perfect" strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

In season two, nine new strangers connected in ways they could never imagine are invited by mysterious guru Masha Dmitrichenko (Kidman) to join a transformational wellness retreat in the Austrian Alps. Over the course of a week, she takes them to the brink. Will they make it? Will she? Masha is willing to try anything in the interest of healing everyone involved, including herself. Can ten days at a health resort really change you forever? That's what nine perfect strangers are about to find out! Hilarity ensues! And maybe the occasional death, but what else is new with wellness resorts for the ridiculously rich run by a creepy guru? Come on, you know the score with these overpriced places! Rich People Problems!

Nine Perfect Strangers season two premieres May 21st with two episodes on Hulu. New episodes stream on Wednesdays leading up to the season finale on July 2nd.

